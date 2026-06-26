Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: De Zerbi eyes third Manchester City player

By Axel Clody | 26 Jun 2026 10:27

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a third Manchester City player as Roberto De Zerbi looks to continue reshaping his squad this summer, with striker Omar Marmoush the latest name in the frame.

Spurs had already been linked with goalkeeper James Trafford and winger Savinho from the Citizens' ranks, with a new goalkeeper a clear priority and the Brazilian winger tracked since last summer.

The north London club have been one of the most active sides in the window so far, snapping up Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson on a free and Jean Paul van Hecke for £51m, while also competing for the signatures of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

De Zerbi 'loves' Marmoush profile as Spurs plot move

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have now registered interest in signing Marmoush from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old Egyptian international is reportedly open to leaving the Etihad this summer in search of regular game time, facing fierce competition for a starting role in the Citizens' front line — not least from Erling Haaland at centre-forward.

Manchester City have reportedly placed a £53m valuation on the former Eintracht Frankfurt gem, and while Barcelona have been linked as a potential alternative to Julian Alvarez, no other firm suitors have publicly emerged.

That leaves the door open for Tottenham Hotspur. According to the same source, De Zerbi is a genuine admirer of the Egyptian international's profile, and that approval from the manager is understood to have prompted the club to move quickly. Spurs are expected to make a concrete approach in the coming days.