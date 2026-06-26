Transfer news and rumours today: Nottingham Forest leading race for midfielder, Aston Villa interested in West Ham star

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 09:06 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 09:06

Nottingham Forest are reportedly leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall in the summer window.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Bergvall had requested Tottenham to allow him to look for options elsewhere fearing that his game time would be limited under Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs paid around £8.5m to win the race for Bergvall's signature in 2024, and they are reportedly looking to recoup in the region of £45m for the Swedish international.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are still monitoring Bergvall ahead of a potential swoop, but Forest are one of the leading contenders.

Forest have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to sell Elliot Anderson, and Bergvall could emerge as his replacement.

Leeds United agree deal for Harry Wilson?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

The Whites have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer.

Wilson recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games for Fulham last season, but he is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage.

According to The Athletic, Wilson was heavily pursued by Leeds in 2025, and they are now set to bring the 29-year-old to Elland Road this summer.

Wilson is set to sign a long-term contract with Leeds and receive a pay rise, with his medical due to take place in the coming days.

Europa League holders Aston Villa were also reportedly in the race to sign Wilson, but Leeds have moved quickly to reach an agreement with him.

Aston Villa interested in West Ham attacker?

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Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United this summer.

The 29-year-old is among several high-profile players who could be on the move following the Hammers' relegation last season.

According to The Athletic, Villa have expressed a strong interest in signing Bowen, but West Ham are reluctant to lose their captain and talisman.

As things stand, no club-to-club discussions have taken place, and Villa may find it difficult to lure him to Villa Park as they need to make sales before bringing in new additions.

Bowen still has four years remaining on his current contract, and the Hammers could demand a fee in the region of £50m if they decide to sell.