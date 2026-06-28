Player Ratings: Colombia 'outclass' Portugal in draw to secure Group K top spot

By Alexis Pereira | 28 Jun 2026 03:03 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 03:09

Colombia and Portugal played out a goalless draw in the Miami heat on Saturday in the third round of Group K at the 2026 World Cup. The Cafeteros were the better side for long stretches of the match but could not convert their attacking dominance into a goal.

Both sides have qualified for the last 32: Colombia as group winners and Portugal as runners-up.

Colombia player ratings vs Portugal

GOALKEEPER

Camilo Vargas — 7/10

Produced one of the saves of the tournament — a difficult stop from a Bruno Fernandes effort in the first half. A commanding, assured performance whenever called upon.

DEFENDERS

Santiago Arias — 7/10

A very solid display from the right-back. He dealt well with Nuno Mendes — widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world — while also contributing going forward at key moments, offering width and passing options in the final third.

Davinson Sanchez — 7/10

Solid and composed throughout. Showed excellent timing, won his aerial duels and was both quick to cover and efficient in physical challenges.

Jhon Lucumi — 6/10

Deiver Machado — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Puerta — 8/10

Operated as Colombia's wildcard and excelled in the role. Closed down space when Portugal had the ball and showed real intelligence in the attacking phase. Completed his passes, kept moving and never hid. High intensity and dynamism throughout.

Jefferson Lerma — 7/10

Jhon Arias — 7/10

An impressive performance from the Palmeiras midfielder. Deployed on the right side of the attacking midfield line, he brought energy to the sector and produced several sharp forward runs. He also worked hard defensively and won possession in important areas. One of Colombia's best players on the night.

FORWARDS

James Rodriguez — 7/10

His best performance of this World Cup. Well-positioned, always looking for the ball, connecting passes effectively and picking out some excellent long deliveries. Brought clarity to Colombia's build-up play throughout.

Jhon Cordoba — 7/10

Dominant physically and repeatedly got the better of Renato Veiga. An outstanding target man. He held the ball up, turned his markers and was one of Colombia's most reliable outlets throughout.

Luis Diaz — 6/10

Did not receive as much of the ball as he often does in a Colombia shirt. When it did come to him, he always looked for goal — whether through direct runs, combinations or shots. A quiet afternoon by the Bayern Munich forward's standards, but not a poor one.

SUBSTITUTES

Luis Suarez — 4/10

Richard Rios — 5/10

Quintero — 6/10

Kevin Castano — 5/10

© Imago

Portugal player ratings vs Colombia

GOALKEEPER

Diogo Costa — 7/10

Portugal's best player in the first half. Produced an important save from Cordoba at close range that kept his side in the match. A composed, reliable display whenever tested.

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo — 4/10

Uncertain in defence and well below his attacking best. He was the weak link in Portugal's defensive structure during the first half and was unsurprisingly replaced by Diogo Dalot at the interval.

Ruben Dias — 7/10

Composed in possession and accurate with his distribution. Never put his side at risk. Strong on the ground and in the air. Made a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Luis Suarez late in the second half.

Renato Veiga — 6/10

Nuno Mendes — 5/10

A quiet game from the Paris Saint-Germain left-back. He did not avoid the contest, but he was largely pinned back defensively and did not have the influence he normally carries for Portugal.

MIDFIELDERS

Ruben Neves — 5/10

Vitinha — 6/10

Bruno Fernandes — 5/10

A subdued display from the Manchester United playmaker, though much of that can be attributed to Portugal's collective failings rather than individual shortcomings. He received little ball in behind the lines and struggled to involve the attacking players ahead of him.

FORWARDS

Pedro Neto — 5/10

Portugal's most active attacking outlet in the first half. Operating on the right, he made several forward runs down that channel but made poor decisions at the crucial moment. An important outlet, but one who fell short in the final third.

Joao Felix — 6/10

Saw little of the ball but carried a threat when it arrived, making ground down the left corridor. Showed sharpness in the few attacking transitions Portugal managed.

Cristiano Ronaldo — 5/10

With so little service coming his way, he dropped deeper to try to get involved. He offered himself as an option and did not hide, but contributed little of note and was comfortably dealt with by the Colombian defence.

SUBSTITUTES

Diogo Dalot — 6/10

Made a positive impact after replacing Cancelo. Completed his passes, offered an option in attack and did not expose his side defensively.

Joao Neves — 5/10

Rafael Leao — 6/10

Samu Costa — 5/10