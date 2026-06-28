Colombia dominate Portugal without reward but emerge as genuine dark horses at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 28 Jun 2026 02:44

Colombia did not fear Portugal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday and, despite a goalless draw, deserved to win the match. It was a near-flawless display from the Cafeteros in the final round of Group K of 2026 World Cup and justified why they finished as group winners.

The South American side had greater possession across both halves — 55 per cent in total — a higher expected goals figure (1.41), more big chances (two) and almost twice as many shots (21 to 12). Even the substitutions failed to shift the balance, despite Portugal having considerably more high-quality options on the bench.

This Colombian performance, combined with victories over Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo and a favourable bracket secured by finishing top of the group, proves that this squad can dream big at this World Cup.

Colombia 0-0 Portugal: What happened?

The first half between Colombia and Portugal was one of the best of this World Cup. The South American side were superior for long periods, using Jhon Cordoba as a focal point and Jhon Arias' movement down the right flank to make ground. Diogo Costa made a sharp save to deny Cordoba's cross-shot.

Nothing to separate Colombia and Portugal at Miami Stadium ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

When Portugal improved, exploiting the right flank through Pedro Neto and Joao Cancelo, Camilo Vargas produced one of the saves of the tournament — a point-blank stop to deny Bruno Fernandes, who found himself unmarked at the back post.

In the second half, Colombia's dominance was even more pronounced. While Portugal offered almost nothing in attack, the Cafeteros pushed forward relentlessly, created chances and appeared to have won it when Davidson Sanchez turned the ball home, only to be denied by the narrowest of offside calls — a decision that would have reflected the match's story far more faithfully.

Colombia's strong showing puts them in position to make history

From the outset, Colombia sought to play through the lines, packing the central areas and keeping players close to the ball to create through-ball opportunities in depth. They created a succession of chances, with finishing the only notable shortcoming.

Colombia's attacking style also brought the best out of James Rodriguez, who left the pitch to a standing ovation after 76 minutes. The captain had 85 touches and delivered five key passes.

Even in the substitutions, the Cafeteros showed greater ambition than their opponents. Defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma made way for Richard Rios — an attacking-minded player — to join Gustavo Puerta in a double pivot with an offensive lean. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, by contrast, withdrew Vitinha, arguably the world's best central midfielder over the past two years, in favour of Samu Costa. The Paris Saint-Germain man has had a notably subdued tournament.

The quality of football produced under manager Nestor Lorenzo suggests Colombia can at the very least match their historic 2014 quarter-final run. Finishing top of the group sets up a last-32 tie against Ghana, then Switzerland or Iran in the round of 16, before a potential quarter-final in a bracket where Argentina are favourites — with Cape Verde, Australia and Egypt also in the frame.

Portugal disappoint again

Once again, Portugal produced very little of note. As in their opening draw with DR Congo, they were a limited attacking threat — and this time could not even control possession. They were pinned back at moments by Colombia's intensity, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and the other attacking players offering next to nothing defensively.

Portugal's only convincing performance came in the heavy win over group weaklings Uzbekistan, which was not enough to secure top spot. As a consequence, finishing second carries a price: they face Croatia netw week and, if they progress, could then meet Spain or the runner-up from Group J — Algeria or Austria — in the round of 16.