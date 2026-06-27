Croatia 2-1 Ghana player ratings: Woodwork finally favours Nikola Vlasic as the Vatreni finish above Black Stars

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jun 2026 00:53 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 01:35

Croatia won a see-saw World Cup 2026 Group L encounter against Ghana to seal second spot in the section after a 2-1 success in Philadelphia.

The European outfit went ahead through Petar Sucic in the opening half hour, briefly taking them top of the group, and the 2018 finalists stayed in front until Derrick Luckassen's 73rd-minute leveller, dropping Zlatko Dalic's men to third in the live standings.

However, Nikola Vlasic, who hit the woodwork in the first half, had his 83rd-minute header go in after kissing the post to see Croatia leapfrog the Black Stars.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Croatia's 2-1 victory over Ghana.

Croatia player ratings vs. Ghana: Evergreen Modric thrives

© Iconsport / SUSA

GOALKEEPER

Dominik Livakovic - 5/10

Conceded with the only shot on target he faced, although he could do little to stop Luckassen's goal.

DEFENCE

Josip Stanisic - 5/10

Josip Sutalo - 6/10

The centre-back won every duel and was never shy to clear the ball away from harm's way.

Marin Pongracic - 5/10

Ivan Perisic - 6/10

The veteran had a decent showing at left-back, although none of his four crosses found intended target.

MIDFIELD

The Vatreni's evergreen captain played 90 minutes and ran the show, creating the most chances (four), including setting up Vlasic's game-clinching assist. No player had more touches than the 40-year-old, who also put his body in the way of a late Ghana effort shortly after Croatia went 2-1 up.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

The Manchester City man set up Sucic's opener, though the goalscorer still had a lot to do after the midfielder's pass. Kovacic notably played six passes into the final third before going off after 78 minutes.

Nikola Vlasic - 7/10

Hit the post in the opening half, but scored the game's decisive goal to clinch the runner-up spot for Croatia at Ghana's expense.

Petar Sucic - 7/10

Exploited the oceans of space Ghana afforded him by firing a low effort into the bottom-left corner from distance to put the Vatreni 1-0 up after 30 minutes. Sucic also won six of his eight duels in the eventual 2-1 win for his side.

Martin Baturina - 6/10

ATTACK

Ante Budimir - 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Igor Matanovic - 6/10

Mario Pasalic - 6/10

Was denied what could have been the winning goal with a brilliant Benjamin Asare save, but his team scored from the resulting corner.

Josko Gvardiol - N/A

Brought on after 88 minutes.

Marco Pasalic - N/A

Also introduced after 88 minutes.

Ghana player ratings vs. Croatia: Top Asare save not rewarded

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

GOALKEEPER

Benjamin Asare - 6/10

Denied Pasalic with a great save in the final 10 minutes to keep Ghana level, but could do little to deny Vlasic from the resulting corner. The shot-stopper was also not at fault for Sucic's opening effort.

DEFENCE

Marvin Senanya - 6/10

No player had more defensive contributions than the Ghana right-back's 12.

Jonas Adjei Adjetey - 5/10

Withdrawn after 45 minutes.

Derrick Luckassen - 6/10

Finished his goal with aplomb and was unfortunate that his equaliser did not secure second place.

Gideon Mensah - 5/10

MIDFIELD

Partey did not have as good a game as he had against England, but his willingness to play forward passes (11) was typical.

Elisha Owusu - 5/10

Kwasi Sibo - 5/10

ATTACK

Semenyo had Ghana's only first-half shot flash just wide, and he seldom pulled up trees even after the Black Stars played more on the front foot following the interlude.

Jordan Ayew - 3/10

Ayew could do little in the opening half due to Ghana's passive approach, but he was hardly involved either, even after the Black Stars played on the front foot.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Kojo Peprah Oppong - 5/10

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 6/10

Fatawu's introduction changed the game, and the wide attacker gave Croatia something new to think about due to his direct play.

Ernest Nuamah - 6/10

Set up Luckassen's equaliser from a well-worked set piece in shortly after his introduction.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - N/A

Caleb Yirenkyi - N/A