Player Ratings: Algeria 3-3 Austria : Mahrez rescues Algeria twice as Kalajdzic snatches late equaliser

By Naim Beneddra | 28 Jun 2026 07:08 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 07:08

Algeria needed a result to confirm their place in the last 32 and, in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, they got it. A breathless 3-3 draw in what proved a spectacular Group J finale saw Riyad Mahrez score twice, including a stoppage-time strike that looked to have won it, before Sasa Kalajdzic came off the bench to deny the Fennecs a historic victory. The qualification is sealed regardless, and the character shown throughout was undeniable. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Algeria player ratings vs. Austria

GOALKEEPER

Oussama Benbot — 4/10

Handed his chance ahead of Luca Zidane, he did not do enough to settle the debate. Some of the goals owed more to his defenders than to any error of his own, though he might have done better with the angle on Arnautovic's opener and his positioning raised questions for the third goal. An unconvincing first World Cup start.

DEFENCE

Rafik Belghali — 7/10

Left spaces in behind when he pushed forward, but his contribution in attack more than justified the risk. His goal was a moment of individual brilliance: a dribble through two Austrian defenders before a powerful left-footed finish that dragged Algeria level and changed the game's complexion entirely. Defensively imperfect, but decisive where it mattered.

Ramy Bensebaïni — 5/10

Not always as assured as his usual standard. Several wayward passes in tight situations made life unnecessarily complicated, and he looked uncertain under pressure at times. Showed physical robustness in the aerial duels, which kept Algeria afloat during Austria's stronger spells, but a laboured night overall.

Aïssa Mandi — 6/10

Could not entirely avoid the nerves that ran through the Algeria defence, and was caught flat-footed for Arnautovic's run in behind for the opening goal. However, he brought composure when the team needed it most, made several clean interventions and carried himself with the experience of a man who has been in tight spots before. A reasonable display, if not entirely convincing.

Jaouen Hadjam — 6/10

A willing presence on the left flank, with some bright runs and dribbles that gave Austria problems going forward. His defensive discipline was less reliable, however, leaving his channel open at times. Enough to hold his own without building an unassailable case ahead of his competition for the position.

MIDFIELD

Nabil Bentaleb — 6/10

Consistent and controlled in the middle of the park, as he had been in the second half against Jordan. Frequently involved in Algeria's build-up, he gave the ball away rarely and handled Austria's physical midfield with composure. His tendency to play backwards slowed Algeria's transitions, but the overall shift was dependable.

Houssem Aouar — 6/10

Largely peripheral for much of the first half, struggling to find space between the Austrian lines. His second-half showing was different: a sharp run and a composed pass into Mahrez's path for the captain's second goal made a real difference and rescued what had been a lukewarm evening up to that point.

Farès Chaïbi — 7/10

One of Algeria's most energetic and consistent performers across the group stage, and this was another active, intelligent display. Moved between the channels with purpose, pressed Austria's defenders relentlessly and hit the post with a strike that deserved more. His growing influence on this side is becoming a defining feature of Algeria's World Cup.

ATTACK

Riyad Mahrez — 9/10

He had been criticised, doubted and, at times, marginalised in the build-up to this tournament. On Friday night, he answered every question. Two goals, a constant presence all over the attacking third and a willingness to track back and press that showed a captain fully committed to the cause. His stoppage-time finish, which looked to have won it, encapsulated everything: the calm, the timing, the weight of a career brought to bear on a single moment. Algeria's qualification runs through their captain.

Ibrahim Maza — 6/10

Showed flashes of the talent that has made him one of the tournament's more watchable young players. His changes of pace and quick feet gave Austria's defenders repeated problems, and one first-half long-range effort, after a sequence of dribbles, came desperately close. The end product still needs refining, but the promise is undeniable.

Amine Gouiri — 4/10

A frustrating evening for the Marseille forward. Found himself deeper and deeper as the match wore on, dropping to press rather than threaten, which says something about his impact in the final third. His work-rate was not in question, but the clinical presence Algeria need from a centre-forward simply did not materialise. Still waiting for his World Cup moment.

SUBSTITUTES

Rayan Aït-Nouri — 5/10

Brought on to provide energy on the left and showed exactly that: direct, combative and keen to get on the ball. Decision-making let him down on more than one occasion, however, and he could not quite impose himself in the way Algeria needed. A decent cameo without being the impact sub the moment demanded.

Austria player ratings vs. Algeria

GOALKEEPER

Alexander Schlager — 4/10

A difficult night between the posts. Could not inspire confidence behind a defence that was regularly exposed and was beaten three times by a side he would have expected to contain. Did not command his area with authority.

DEFENCE

Philipp Mwene — 4/10

Too generous with the space he allowed Algeria's attackers and was regularly bypassed down his flank. A difficult evening from a defensive standpoint, with too many occasions where his positioning left the Austrian backline stretched.

David Alaba — 6/10

Delivered a fine assist for Arnautovic's opener and showed his quality in possession. That said, he could not impose himself defensively and struggled to contain Algeria's movement in behind. A performance of peaks and troughs.

Philipp Lienhart — 5/10

Steady enough in the duels but never truly dominant, and Algeria found openings he should have closed. A functional display without moments of real authority.

Stefan Posch — 5/10

A night of mixed fortunes. Did his work without any glaring individual errors, but Algeria's attack still found routes through his side too comfortably. Neither a liability nor a reassuring presence.

MIDFIELD

Konrad Laimer — 8/10

The engine of Austria's midfield. Versatile, high-energy and effective in both directions, he was central to Austria's attacking volume and provided the tempo when the team needed it most. The standout performer in a white shirt.

Marcel Sabitzer — 7/10

One of Austria's key technical references throughout. Moved intelligently across the pitch and capped his display with a well-struck goal early in the second half that gave Austria what looked like a decisive lead. A strong individual performance on a night that ultimately slipped away.

Xaver Schlager — 6/10

Solid and efficient without ever grabbing the eye. Kept Austria's structure intact in the middle and helped the team maintain their shape during Algeria's spells of pressure.

Nicolas Seiwald — 6/10

Dependable rather than influential. Did the right things in the right moments without taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Romano Schmid — 6/10

Contributed to Austria's overall fluency without producing anything that will be singled out. A functional presence in a midfield that had bigger personalities to carry the weight.

ATTACK

Marko Arnautovic — 7/10

Opened the scoring and served as a constant physical reference point for Austria's attack. Held the ball up well, brought teammates into play and made Algeria's defenders work throughout. Did pass up one clear opportunity that could have changed the contest, but overall a significant contribution on a night Austria will rue.

SUBSTITUTES

Michael Gregoritsch — 5/10

Could not affect the game in the way Austria would have hoped after replacing Arnautovic, but his presence in the box contributed to the build-up for Austria's third goal. Limited impact, though not without a footnote.

Kevin Danso — 6/10

Injected some much-needed solidity at the back when Austria's defensive line was beginning to look shaky. Gave his team fresh legs and composure at the right moment.

Sasa Kalajdzic — 8/10

Came on with minutes remaining and immediately changed the game. His equaliser, converting from close range to deny Algeria a historic victory, was the defining moment of a match that had everything. Minimal time, maximum impact.