Saturday's World Cup predictions and previews including Panama vs. England

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes England's clash with Panama, and a contest between Colombia and Portugal.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

As their World Cup 2026 credentials inevitably face further questions, England conclude Group L against 2018 foes Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions will go through to the last 32 as group winners with a victory - so long as Ghana do not beat Croatia by a margin of two goals or more - while their unfancied foes have been condemned to an early exit.

We say: Panama 0-2 England

Tuchel could only hail one of the "best organised defensive performances" he had ever seen after England 0-0 Ghana, and Panama have almost replicated the Black Stars' resolve in their opening two games.

However, Christiansen's men should not trouble the England backline for a second, and while a 6-1 2018 repeat is surely off the cards, England should find ways to break down this low block and confirm a first-placed finish.

> Click here to read our full preview for Panama vs. England, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Abaca

Separated by just one place and one point in the World Cup 2026 Group L standings, Croatia and Ghana do battle in a winner-takes-all encounter at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

The Black Stars will ensure a last-32 spot if they avoid defeat, but nothing but three points will do for the Chequered Ones if they do not wish to endure a nervous third-placed wait.

We say: Croatia 1-0 Ghana

Ghana can employ the same approach they used to terrific effect against England, although they may come under more pressure against a Croatia team who must go gung-ho for the maximum.

Given the Black Stars' lack of bite in the final third so far, if Croatia can find a way through, Dalic's men have our backing to leapfrog Queiroz's side in the standings and grace the last 32 with their presence.

> Click here to read our full preview for Croatia vs. Ghana, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Group K at World Cup 2026 concludes on Saturday, with Congo DR and Uzbekistan facing off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with third place on the line.

Sebastien Desabre's side may be considered favourites for this one on the best betting sites for the World Cup, but the Leopards are winless in four matches across all competitions, a sequence they must end by taking maximum points to seal a place in the round of 32.

We say: Congo DR 2-0 Uzbekistan

If Desabre releases the handbrake and commits extra bodies forward, the Leopards might finally showcase the attacking fluency only hinted at in flashes against Portugal and Colombia.

In that scenario, the DRC should secure a routine victory over Uzbekistan to record their first-ever World Cup win and advance to the round of 32.

> Click here to read our full preview for Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Zuma

Group K's top two teams will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, with Colombia and Portugal meeting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Colombia are top of Group K, boasting six points from two matches, while Portugal are second on four points, meaning that the latter need to win to finish at the top of the section.

We say: Colombia 1-1 Portugal

This is a really tough match for Portugal against a stern Colombia outfit - we can see the points being shared on Friday, forcing Portugal to accept second spot in the section, which could see them take on Ghana in the last-32 round of the competition.

> Click here to read our full preview for Colombia vs. Portugal, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / Michael Dorn

Reigning world champions Argentina will be looking to preserve their 100% start to the 2026 World Cup when they take on already-eliminated Jordan in their final Group J fixture on Saturday.

AT&T Stadium in Dallas will stage the first ever meeting between these two nations, with Argentina ranked number one in the world and 71 places above Jordan in the FIFA standings.

We say: Jordan 0-3 Argentina

While Jordan will look to summon the spirit of past AFC giant-killers and put up a spirited fight in Dallas, the sheer gulf in class and top-level tournament experience between the two sides should comfortably see Argentina through.

Even if Scaloni opts to make wholesale changes to rest his key stars for the knockout rounds, the South American giants should have few problems overwhelming the tournament debutants.

> Click here to read our full preview for Jordan vs. Argentina, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Jostling for second and third in Group J, Algeria and Austria lock horns at Kansas City Stadium on Sunday morning at the World Cup.

The Fennecs managed a historic 2-1 victory over Jordan last time out, whilst Das Team suffered from the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Argentina.

We say: Algeria 1-1 Austria

With both sides arguably preferring a third-placed finish to avoid Spain, there could be some curious play near the end of Sunday's match at Kansas City Stadium.

Austria are a more reliable outfit than Algeria, however, the Fennecs' individual attacking quality should be enough to secure a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Algeria vs. Austria, including team news and possible lineups