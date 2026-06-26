Senegal thrash Iraq 5-0 to revive World Cup 2026 last-32 hopes — but fate remains in others' hands

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 22:34

Senegal registered their first points at World Cup 2026 with a commanding 5-0 victory over Iraq in Toronto on Friday evening, keeping their qualification hopes alive as they await the outcome of the five remaining group stage fixtures.

Following defeats to France (1-3) and Norway (2-3), the Lions clung to their hopes of progressing by producing a dominant display against Iraq, repositioning themselves favourably in the best third-placed teams standings ahead of the results that will ultimately decide their fate.

Senegal 5-0 Iraq: what happened?

With their backs against the wall, Senegal needed just four minutes to break the deadlock through Habib Diarra, who tapped home from close range after Abdoulaye Seck met a corner with a header. Both players had been handed starting berths by manager Pape Thiaw, and both justified his faith immediately. Minutes later, Iraq suffered a further blow when Sulaka was dismissed following a VAR review for hauling back Mane as he bore down on goal.

Paradoxically, once in numerical superiority, Senegal lost their way and fell into sterile, purposeless possession play lacking in movement and clarity. Although slightly outplayed and short of real menace, Iraq showed commendable spirit by continuing to play, only to suffer yet another misfortune when goalkeeper Ahmed Basil, who had been carrying a shoulder problem from early on, was forced off at half-time.

Senegal secure their first win of #FIFAWorldCup 2026 ?? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

His replacement, Jalal Hassan, was immediately subjected to a Senegalese onslaught. Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead after Zidane Iqbal surrendered possession on the edge of the area. Energised by their substitutes, Pape Thiaw's side were completely transformed, applying relentless pressure in front of the Iraqi goal. Pape Gueye then struck twice in rapid succession with the ferocious long-range efforts that have become his trademark, extending the lead to 4-0. Although a post denied Mane, Iliman Ndiaye rounded off the rout with another powerful strike.

Senegal 5-0 Iraq — the key point: Iraq were their own worst enemies

As in their matches against Norway (1-4) and France (0-3), Iraq remained committed to their passing philosophy. With gifted ball players such as Iqbal and Merchas Doski in their ranks, the Lions of Mesopotamia produced some promising sequences in the first half. However, individual errors proved their undoing — Sulaka's red card and Iqbal's loss of possession for the second goal were both avoidable, self-inflicted wounds. Fatigue then set in, and Graham Arnold's side were swept aside in the final half-hour by the Senegalese tide.

What happens next: Senegal still waiting

The 5-0 victory earns Senegal their first three points of the tournament and lifts their goal difference to +2, enough to leapfrog South Korea (three points, -1) and Scotland (three points, -2) in the best third-placed teams standings. However, they will need at least two more sides to finish below them to secure a place in the last 32. Everything now hinges on the results of the five remaining groups.