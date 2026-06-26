Norway 1-4 France: Ousmane Dembele achieves never-before-seen feat in World Cup masterclass

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jun 2026 22:02 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 22:04

Billed as one of the games of the World Cup group stage, Norway vs. France was arguably over before it had even begun, courtesy of Stale Solbakken deploying a second-string team against Les Bleus' first-choice stars.

And Ousmane Dembele was only too happy to take advantage of an unfamiliar Norway defence, ensuring France's progression to the last 32 as Group I winners with a heroic first-half hat-trick in a 4-1 win.

While Kylian Mbappe has largely stolen the Bleus headlines at the Mundial so far, Dembele reminded the world why he has the most recent Ballon d'Or shining brightly in his trophy cabinet.

Norway 1-4 France: What just happened?

With first place in Group I on the line, a France side led by Guy Stephan - standing in for his superior Didier Deschamps following the manager's family tragedy - completed a perfect group phase.

Mbappe rattling the crossbar inside the opening two minutes was a sign of things to come for Norway, who rested the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard with one eye on the impending knockout rounds.

However, France left nothing to chance, killing the game off before half time and a marginally improved performance by Solbakken's troops in the second period.

Mike Maignan's save from an appalling Jorgen Strand Larsen penalty ensured that there would be no astounding Norway comeback, and after Desire Doue's last-gasp header added more gloss to the scoreline, Dembele could lap up the plaudits at the end of a one-man masterclass.

Norway 1-4 France: The big talking point

Ousmane Dembélé's electric first half hat-trick against Norway ? pic.twitter.com/kdOUwOXIx6 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

Retained alongside Michael Olise and Mbappe in the France attack, Dembele did something that no French player has ever done before - score a hat-trick in the first half of a World Cup match.

The Paris Saint-Germain star firstly thumped home a ferocious right-footed finish, before displaying his two-footedness with a pair of exquisite left-footed strikes, cutting inside and bending a shot into the far corner on both occasions.

Not only did Dembele become the first France player to score a first-half Mundial treble, he became the first to do so for any nation since 1994, when Oleg Salenko managed the feat for Russia against Cameroon.

As much as Dembele came to the fore as an individual, his third goal was the first at the 2026 World Cup to see all 11 players involved in the move, highlighting France's fearsome cohesion alongside personal excellence.

Norway 1-4 France: The bigger picture

At both club and international level, Dembele had been somewhat outshone until today.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took more of the plaudits during PSG's run to Champions League glory - earning the tournament's player of the season award - while Mbappe and Olise were celebrated for their feats against Senegal and Iraq.

However, today was Dembele's day. Neutral fans were deprived of a potential Haaland vs. Mbappe head-to-head, but the Ballon d'Or winner still made sure that the neutrals had something to get up from their seats about.

So much was said about Deschamps's devastating attack on paper, but the Bleus boys have consistently delivered on the pitch too, underling once again why they are many people's favourites for glory.

Norway 1-4 France: What happens next?

As group winners, France will do battle with one of the best third-placed teams from Groups C, D or F, which will be either Paraguay, Sweden or any of Egypt, Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Norway, meanwhile, are confirmed to be facing Ivory Coast, and the winner of that last-32 clash will take on either Brazil or Japan for the right to advance to the quarter-finals.