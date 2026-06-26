World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates as Ecuador shock Germany, Scotland suffer new blow

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jun 2026 08:31

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's daily World Cup 2026 news blog on Friday, June 26!

The matchday three group games continue to come thick and fast following a sextet of fixtures on Thursday, as more knockout and elimination fates were decided.

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What's happening at the World Cup today?

The World Cup 2026 group stage is officially halfway complete, after sections D, E and F concluded on Thursday evening, when results largely followed expectations.

The exception was Ecuador stunning Germany 2-1 in Group E, but Julian Nagelsmann's men had already qualified as group winners, and El Tri's win was enough to see them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Elsewhere in the group, Ivory Coast eased past Curacao 2-0 to seal second place and eliminate the debutants, while the Netherlands overcame Tunisia 3-1 to advance to the last 32 as Group F winners.

Japan's 1-1 draw with Sweden also saw the Blue Samurai progress in second place, but the latter's total of four points also sufficed for third-placed advancement.

The same cannot be said for Paraguay just yet, though, as the South American nation took the bronze medal in Group D after a goalless draw with Australia, but they must wait to learn whether their four points is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed nations.

The Socceroos finished two points behind the USA in second place, after the Yanks' 3-2 loss to already-eliminated Turkey, who needed a 98th-minute winner from Kaan Ayhan to put their first - and only - points on the board.

Attention now turns to the final round in Groups G, H and I, the former of which sees Egypt take on Iran and New Zealand battle Belgium with all knockout places still at stake.

In Group H, Spain and Uruguay collide after Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, prior to which Norway vs. France and Senegal vs. Iraq in Group I kicks off proceedings.