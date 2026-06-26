Turkey 3-2 USA: Kaan Ayhan's last-gasp winner leaves Mauricio Pochettino with selection dilemmas as Christian Pulisic manages fitness concern

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Jun 2026 05:33

Mauricio Pochettino's calculated gamble did not pay off. Turkey snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory over the United States in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D finale at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, courtesy of Kaan Ayhan's 98th-minute winner — a result that ends a dead-rubber on the wrong note for the already-qualified co-hosts.

With four first-choice players rested to protect them from suspension ahead of the round of 32, fringe players were handed their chance and the defeat raises an immediate question Pochettino cannot ignore: is Christian Pulisic fit enough to start against Bosnia next week?

Turkey 3-2 USA: What just happened?

Turkey snatched the most meaningless of victories in the most dramatic of fashions, as Kaan Ayhan stabbed home in the 98th minute to complete a fightback that ultimately changes nothing in the group standings - Turkey were already eliminated, the USA already through.

Auston Trusty's third-minute opener gave Pochettino's rotated side a dream start, before Arda Guler and Orkun Kokcu turned it around. Sebastian Berhalter's equaliser set up a grandstand finish that ended with the co-hosts on the wrong side of the result.

A fair outcome, on balance - a full-strength Turkey side motivated by pride, against an American team with Wednesday's knockout tie against Bosnia firmly in mind.

Turkey 3-2 USA: The big talking point

The scoreline hurt, but the story was the subplot. With Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson all left out due to yellow card risk, Pochettino handed an audition to players who have barely featured.

Trusty, making only his second start, scored his first international goal inside three minutes from a Sebastian Berhalter corner. Berhalter, the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder and son of former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, then equalised with a thunderous strike after the break, a moment that will live long in the memory regardless of the final result.

What we do not yet know is whether Pulisic, introduced from the bench with a calf issue still being managed, is ready to start against Bosnia. That answer could define everything.

Squad depth: The bigger picture

Beyond the result against Turkey, the bigger victory for Pochettino may be the growing belief that the United States possess a deeper squad capable of sustaining a serious World Cup challenge.

Rotating without a dramatic drop in performance suggests the gap between established starters and emerging options is narrowing, giving the head coach greater tactical flexibility ahead of the knockout rounds. That depth could prove decisive as fatigue, suspensions and injuries begin to influence the tournament.

For casual fans, this is the clearest sign yet that the USMNT is evolving from a team reliant on a handful of stars into one with a broader talent pool, strengthening both their immediate prospects and their long-term competitiveness on the world stage.

Turkey 3-2 USA: What happens next?

The United States now turn their attention to a round of 32 meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, having secured progression from Group D as winners despite the defeat to Turkey.

Turkey, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the tournament, finishing bottom of Group D without a win in their opening two group matches against Australia and Paraguay before this narrow victory over a rotated USA side.

Attention will now shift to confirmed knockout fixtures, as the competition enters its decisive phase.