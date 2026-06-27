Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso to complete £47.5m signing after World Cup as 'everything accelerates'

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 07:27

Chelsea are expected to seal the €55m (£47.5m) signing of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix following the World Cup, according to a report.

The Blues have made rapid progress in their efforts to sign the former Wolfsburg defender, who has played a critical role in the Eagles' trophy-winning exploits under Oliver Glasner.

Lacroix started 14 games for Palace during their run to Conference League glory last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist, while playing a staggering 55 times in total across all tournaments.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea had made quick progress in talks for Lacroix, who is currently away representing France at the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old made his Mundial debut on Friday, playing the full 90 in France's 4-1 win over Norway, which sent Les Bleus through to the last 32 as group winners.

Didier Deschamps's side will now take on Sweden in their first knockout match on Tuesday evening, when Lacroix is expected to lose his place in the XI to Arsenal's William Saliba.

Maxence Lacroix 'expected' to complete £47.5m Chelsea transfer

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to L'Equipe, the Palace defender is now edging ever closer to joining Chelsea, as 'everything is accelerating' for him to move to Stamford Bridge when France's World Cup journey ends.

Lacroix will bring invaluable familiarity with Xabi Alonso's preferred three-man defensive system, having shone in a 3-4-2-1 under Glasner at Selhurst Park for the past couple of years.

Lacroix has become an FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League winner since joining Palace in 2024, when the Eagles forked out £15.5m to sign him from Wolfsburg.

The France international has since produced four goals and four assists from 98 appearances for Crystal Palace in all tournaments, and his contract at Selhurst Park does not expire until 2029.

Which Chelsea defenders could Maxence Lacroix replace?

© Imago

Lacroix would be expected to immediately slot into Chelsea's first XI, most likely alongside Levi Colwill and either Trevoh Chalobah or Wesley Fofana if Alonso adopts a back three.

Lacroix's arrival could spell bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo, who at 28 is one of the more experienced members of the Chelsea squad, but one who started just eight Premier League games last season.

Former Monaco teammates Benoit Badiashile - who made just eight top-flight appearances in total in 2025-26 - and Axel Disasi, returning from his loan spell at West Ham United, will also be on the chopping block this summer.

As well as Lacroix, Chelsea have reportedly made another Crystal Palace star a 'priority' signing ahead of their first Premier League match against Fulham on August 24.