Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'set sights' on a Barcelona-linked forward shining at the World Cup

By Axel Clody | 29 Jun 2026 06:15 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 06:18

Will Folarin Balogun leave AS Monaco for a major fee this summer? Looking at the new clubs interested in the American, it is fair to think so.

Will there be a World Cup effect for the 24-year-old striker? After a strong season at Monaco, with 19 goals in 43 appearances, Folarin Balogun had been linked with Premier League sides in May, thanks to a post on X from Nicolo Schira.

But the noise around the striker is now intensifying, after he scored two goals in two matches at the World Cup with the United States.

Chelsea enter the race for Folarin Balogun

© Iconsport / Newspix

According to Caughtoffside, the Premier League is fighting it out for Folarin Balogun. The outlet states that Sunderland, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Crystal Palace are all in the mix for the former Gunner, who joined Monaco in 2023 for €30m (£26m).

The American is now also being followed by even more prestigious clubs.

Still according to Caughtoffside, Chelsea are 'closely monitoring' the player's situation. The Blues see the 29-cap international as an interesting option for their attack, despite the abundance of attacking players in the squad.

But with Xabi Alonso now in the dugout, things could change, and an offer being sent to Monaco for the player is a real possibility.

Barcelona to challenge Chelsea for Balogun?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It will, however, take some convincing for AS Monaco to part with their striker, as the Principality club are asking for between €50m and €55m (£43m and £47m) for the attacker, who has scored 31 goals in the red and white shirt.

Caughtoffside adds that Barcelona view Folarin Balogun as an option to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Julian Alvarez is the Catalans' number one target, but Barcelona will struggle to convince Atletico Madrid to let the Argentine go. With the Spanish club asking for more than €150m (£129m), Monaco's American emerges as a much more affordable option for Barcelona's finances.

In any case, Ligue 1's eighth-placed side at the end of the campaign is delighted: selling the striker for between €50m and €55m now looks entirely possible, while the Principality club absolutely have to make sales in the transfer window.