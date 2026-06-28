Chelsea transfer news: Granit Xhaka bid made as Sunderland make decision on 'valuation' of Premier League midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 19:51

Chelsea have had an offer of £8m for Granit Xhaka rejected by Sunderland, who have informed the Londoners that the player is not for sale, the latest report has revaled.

Xabi Alonso looks set for a busy summer transfer window in the dugout, with the head coach tasked with taking the Blues back towards the Champions League spots.

There are a number of problem areas to address, including in midfield, and it appears that one of the club's main targets is Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international was an integral part of the Bayer Leverkusen team that Alonso led to the Bundesliga title in 2023-24, and he enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League with the Black Cats in 2025-26.

David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Chelsea have bid £8m for Xhaka, but Sunderland have turned it down and have no intention of selling the 33-year-old for any price.

© Imago / Colorsport

Granit Xhaka to Chelsea: Xabi Alonso's perfect midfielder?

Xhaka's most apparent quality is his passing, and he could be an ideal replacement for Enzo Fernandez if he departs to Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old is also arguably more comfortable in higher areas of the pitch, which may make him a more natural fit next to Moises Caicedo.

Forwards like Joao Pedro benefit when they have passes fired into them, and perhaps the Blues will be able to spend more time in the final third with someone like Xhaka in the XI.

The Sunderland star can also never be faulted for lack of effort, and he could help foster a significant change in terms of mentality in the squad.

© Imago / APL

Chelsea transfer policy: Has Xabi Alonso made a positive impact?

One of the problems that Chelsea have had over the past few years is the hierarchy's insistence on buying young players without considering squad chemistry or their readiness to compete at the highest level.

The hit rate of the Londoners' transfer business under the BlueCo consortium has been mixed, and many of their more expensive signings like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk have not lived up to their price tags.

Xhaka may not be a long-term signing, but the fact Chelsea are actively looking to bring in players with experience bodes well for the future under Alonso.