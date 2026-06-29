France vs. Sweden: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jun 2026 01:40

France and Sweden will renew acquaintances once again on Tuesday, with both vying to remain in the World Cup and advance into the round of 16.

Les Bleus topped their group with nine points from nine, whereas Sweden only avoided elimination because of their ranking as one of the competition's eight best third-placed teams in the group stages.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

France wins: 12

Draws: 5

Sweden wins: 6

With both teams under UEFA's banner, it is no surprise to see that they have frequently clashed, with Tuesday's meeting set to be their 24th matchup.

France boast a healthy lead in terms of victories over Sweden - 12 to six - and their most recent win was also the last time the two nations faced each other.

In the sixth and final group fixture of their Nations League in November 2020, the Swedes managed to take an unexpected lead in the fourth minute thanks to Viktor Claesson's strike, though their joy was short-lived.

Two goals from Olivier Giroud and one from Benjamin Pavard put the French into a 3-1 lead just before the hour mark, and while Robin Quaison halved the deficit in the closing stages, Kingsley Coman netted France's fourth to give his side a 4-2 victory.

The most recent Swedish triumph over the French came in June 2017, when the two clashed in a World Cup qualifier for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Sweden would win 2-1, with Ola Toivonen netting a 93rd-minute winner, but Les Bleus would finish first in their group and automatically qualify for the World Cup.

However, both teams would qualify for the competition, though France went on to be crowned champions of the world whereas the Swedes suffered a 2-0 defeat in the quarter-finals against England.

While Sweden manged to win two of their first three encounters with Les Bleus, France have come to dominate this fixture in recent years, getting the better of their opponents in four of their last five meetings.

Previous 20 meetings

Nov 17, 2020: France 4-2 Sweden (Nations League)

Sep 05, 2020: Sweden 0-1 France (Nations League)

Jun 09, 2017: Sweden 2-1 France (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Nov 11, 2016: France 2-1 Sweden (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Nov 18, 2014: France 1-0 Sweden (International Friendlies)

Jun 19, 2012: Sweden 2-0 France (European Championship)

Aug 20, 2008: Sweden 2-3 France (International Friendlies)

Feb 09, 2005: France 1-1 Sweden (International Friendlies)

Apr 22, 1998: Sweden 0-0 France (International Friendlies)

Apr 02, 1997: France 1-0 Sweden (International Friendlies)

Aug 22, 1993: Sweden 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Apr 28, 1993: France 2-1 Sweden (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Jun 10, 1992: Sweden 1-1 France (European Championship)

Aug 16, 1989: Sweden 2-4 France (International Friendlies)

Sept 05, 1979: Sweden 1-3 France (European Championship Qualifying)

Sep 01, 1978: France 2-2 Sweden (European Championship Qualifying)

Nov 01, 1969: France 3-0 Sweden (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 15, 1969: Sweden 2-0 France (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 30, 1960: Sweden 1-0 France (International Friendlies)

Apr 3, 1955: France 2-0 Sweden (International Friendlies)

Last 10 World Cup meetings

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