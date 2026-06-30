Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'receive encouragement' in pursuit of Morgan Rogers alternative

By Ben Sully | 01 Jul 2026 00:47

Arsenal have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola.

The Gunners have identified Morgan Rogers in their efforts to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

However, Aston Villa's asking price could prove prohibitive, with the Europa League winners demanding £130m to part ways with their star man.

Sensing a move for Rogers could prove difficult, Arsenal are said to be considering PSG's Barcola as an alternative option.

There has been a suggestion that PSG will do their utmost to retain the France international, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

© Imago / ANP

Arsenal set to accelerate Barcola pursuit

However, according to BBC Sport, the Premier League winners are ready to step up their interest in the PSG winger.

The Gunners have received encouragement that PSG will listen to offers for Barcola this summer.

The winger is likely to fall down the pecking order in Luis Enrique's squad if Yan Diomande moves to the Parc des Princes.

The Ivory Coast international is said to favour a move to PSG over a potential transfer to Liverpool.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Why are Arsenal considering Barcola?

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger who can nail down a regular starting spot like Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Leandro Trossard is said to be open to a potential exit, while Gabriel Martinelli is another winger who could depart in the current transfer window.

At the age of 23, Barcola could become Arsenal's main left-wing option for many years to come, especially as he already proved he can perform at a big club with 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 competitive appearances.

The Frenchman has also showcased his ability on the grandest stage with two goals and an assist in four appearances at the 2026 World Cup, including a goal in the 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32.