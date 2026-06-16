Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta could raise £126.2m by selling eight unwanted players in summer window

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 15:51

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could raise £126.2m by selling eight unwanted Gunners players during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions will be in the market for upgrades ahead of their 2026-27 title defence, after spending around £250m to end their 22-year top-flight trophy drought last year.

A new left-winger, right-back and central midfielder are expected to be the top priorities for Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, who is also under pressure to make some major sales.

Arsenal only raised £14.5m through the exits of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marquinhos and Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, a figure they have already surpassed in 2026 thanks to Jakub Kiwior and Karl Hein's departures for a combined £17.3m.

Further culling is anticipated before the start of the new season, and if the fans have their way, Arsenal will bank nine figures through player sales in the coming weeks.

Arsenal fans want these eight players to leave in summer transfer window

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal fans were recently asked for their opinions as part of the Sports Mole Keep or Sell series, and a strong number of supporters want to see eight particular players head for the exit door.

Keeping Gabriel Jesus was the least popular option, as only 4% of Arsenal fans who voted want to see the Brazilian - who is out of contract in 2027 - stick around next season.

Meanwhile, 94% of supporters are keen to see academy graduate Reiss Nelson depart this summer, while 70% voted for Gabriel Martinelli to leave, and 63% are minded to get rid of Leandro Trossard.

Playmaker Fabio Vieira - returning from a successful loan spell at Hamburger SV - was also voted to be sold by 95% of respondents, as was Christian Norgaard by 83% of those who took part.

Ben White is the only defender Arsenal fans want to see moved on - only 24% want him to stay - while 54% are also in favour of offloading second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The eight players' Transfermarkt valuations total €146m (£126.2m), with Martinelli the most valuable at £38.9m, a fee that would represent Arsenal's record sale.

Which Arsenal players do fans want to stay?

© Imago

Kepa was not the only close vote in the Arsenal Keep or Sell poll, as both Ethan Nwaneri and Martin Odegaard were only backed to stay by 59% of supporters.

Nwaneri is returning from a mediocre loan spell at Marseille, while Odegaard has struggled with injury issues over the past two campaigns and is out of contract in 2028.

Meanwhile, 31% of supporters would not mind seeing teenage defender Marli Salmon leave the club, while more than 20% voted for Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke to be sold.

No player was backed to stay or leave by a 100% margin, but Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber received 99% of the 'keep' votes.