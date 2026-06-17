Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Gunners' true stance on signing Manu Kone this summer

By Lewis Blain | 17 Jun 2026 13:08

Arsenal's recruitment plans continue to generate plenty of speculation as Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta prepare for another important summer window.

The Premier League champions are expected to strengthen several areas of the squad, but not every player linked with a move to the Emirates is actually under consideration.

A fresh update from Fabrizio Romano has now clarified Arsenal's position on rumoured target Manu Kone.

Fabrizio Romano offers update on Arsenal interest in Manu Kone

© Imago

Romano has played down suggestions that the Gunners are advancing towards a deal for the AS Roma midfielder.

Reports earlier this week claimed the Gunners had 'agreed personal terms' with the France international and were preparing to submit a formal offer to the Serie A side.

However, Romano has now dismissed those claims, revealing that Arsenal do not view Kone as a priority target and are not currently pursuing a move for the midfielder.

The transfer expert stated that Arsenal have played down reports of talks being at an advanced stage, with Kone not considered a genuine target despite the recent speculation.

That update suggests Arsenal's focus remains elsewhere as they continue shaping their summer recruitment strategy following their Premier League title triumph.

What sort of business could Arsenal do this summer?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

While midfield does not currently appear to be a priority, Arsenal are expected to be active in several other areas of the squad.

A new left-sided attacker remains one of the biggest objectives. The Gunners have been linked with players such as Morgan Rogers and Nico Williams, while strengthening competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard is understood to be high on Arteta's wishlist.

The striker position could also receive attention. Questions remain over the long-term futures of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz's role as a central forward, meaning Arsenal may still look to add another elite goalscorer capable of taking their attack to an even higher level.

Defensive additions cannot be ruled out either. Ben White has been linked with a potential departure in recent months, while Arsenal continue to monitor versatile full-backs who can provide depth across the back line.

Ultimately, Arsenal's transfer strategy appears focused on adding game-changing quality rather than just increasing squad numbers.

After ending their long wait for a Premier League title, Arteta and Berta know the challenge now is staying at the summit, and that may require one or two marquee additions in attacking areas rather than another central midfielder.