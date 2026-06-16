Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'agree personal terms' with France international who will only cost £40m

By Lewis Blain | 16 Jun 2026 12:11

Arsenal's summer recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down as Mikel Arteta looks to build on last season's Premier League title triumph.

While much of the focus has been on attacking reinforcements, the Gunners are also exploring midfield additions to strengthen the squad's depth and quality.

One player now moving firmly into focus is France international Manu Kone, who is part of Les Bleus squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Manu Kone ahead of potential transfer

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to emerging reports in Italy, Arsenal have made significant progress in their pursuit of Kone after 'agreeing personal terms' with the midfielder through his representatives.

The 25-year-old had initially hoped to secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain and even turned down interest from Atletico Madrid while waiting for an opportunity to join the French champions. However, PSG's reluctance to advance a deal has allowed the Gunners to step up their interest.

Having already made initial contact, the Gunners are now preparing a formal proposal for the AS Roma star.

The Serie A outfit are understood to be seeking at least €50 million (£45 million) for the midfielder, although Arsenal hope Roma's need to balance their finances before June 30th could create room for negotiation, with £40 million likely to be enough.

Kone's entourage are also reportedly keen to accelerate discussions, with Arsenal now working on the structure and timing of an official offer.

£40m could be a bargain for a solid Declan Rice alternative

© Imago / APL

If Arsenal can secure Kone for somewhere around the £40 million mark, it could prove to be one of the smarter deals of the summer.

The France international offers many of the qualities Arteta values in midfield - he is athletic, aggressive out of possession and capable of carrying the ball through pressure, while also possessing the ability to move play forward quickly.

That profile makes him an ideal option to ease the burden on Declan Rice across another long campaign.

Kone is also versatile enough to operate in a deeper role or as a more advanced No.8, giving Arsenal valuable tactical flexibility. With the club expected to compete on multiple fronts again next season, adding another high-level midfielder feels essential.

In a market where proven midfielders regularly command fees well beyond £60m, a deal worth around £40m for an established France international entering his prime years would represent excellent value.

Arsenal still have work to do before a transfer is completed, but the early signs suggest this could be a very shrewd piece of business.