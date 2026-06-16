Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 16 Jun 2026 11:33

Uzbekistan and Colombia will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Thursday when they meet in Mexico City.

The two nations are competing in Group K at this year's tournament alongside Portugal and Congo DR.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Uzbekistan vs. Colombia kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 3am UK time on Thursday.

Where is Uzbekistan vs. Colombia being played?

The World Cup fixture between Uzbekistan and Colombia will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

The stadium is the home venue for the Mexican national team and Liga MX outfits Club America, Cruz Azul and Atlante FC.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Uzbekistan and Colombia?

Uzbekistan are competing at the World Cup for the first time in their history and they are the lowest-ranked team in Group K.

Fabio Cannavaro's side warmed up for the tournament with a pair of friendly defeats to Canada and the Netherlands, but will be hoping to cause some major upsets.

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov will have a key role to play at the back, particularly as he is the only member of the squad currently playing in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Colombia, meanwhile, are at the World Cup for a seventh time and will be hoping to produce their best showing yet after reaching the 2024 Copa America final, where they lost 1-0 to Argentina after extra-time.

Ranked 13th in the world, Colombia beat Costa Rica and Jordan in their warm-up matches and plenty of focus will be on Luis Diaz, who scored 26 goals for Bayern Munich last season.

Captain James Rodriguez will also be looking to roll back the years and recreate some of the magic that saw him bag six goals and win the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.

> Our full preview of Uzbekistan vs. Colombia can be found here