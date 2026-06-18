Preview: Netherlands vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 15:09 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 15:10

NRG Stadium in Houston will play host to a fascinating match on Saturday afternoon, as Netherlands and Sweden prepare to lock horns at the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden are currently top of Group F on three points, having beaten Tunisia 5-1 in their tournament opener, two points ahead of third-placed Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan last time out.

Match preview

Netherlands vs. Sweden preview and predictions

Netherlands twice led against Japan last time out, but they were unable to hold on for all three points, with an open and entertaining match ultimately finishing 2-2.

Ronald Koeman's side are third in Group F on one point, meaning that there is a degree of pressure on them heading into what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash with a Sweden team that were excellent in their tournament opener against Tunisia.

Netherlands will finish their group stage against Tunisia on June 25, and four points is likely to be enough to qualify for the next round, even if it means finishing third.

Holland have never won the World Cup have been runners-up on three previous occasions, including in 2010, while they finished third at the 2014 World Cup, but their journey in the 2022 competition came to an end in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands lead the overall head-to-head record with Sweden, having posted 12 wins from their 25 matches in all competitions, suffering eight defeats in the process.

© Iconsport / ANP

This match will represent just the second-ever meeting between the two teams at the finals of a World Cup, with their previous group-stage clash in 1974 finishing goalless, and Netherlands made the final that year, losing to West Germany.

Sweden put on a show against Algeria in their tournament opener, recording a 5-1 win, which has placed them in a strong position to make the last-32 stage of the contest.

Graham Potter's team would secure qualification if they beat Netherlands, while they would actually win Group F with a win, providing that Japan do not overcome Tunisia.

Sweden's best-ever showing at a World Cup came on home soil in 1958, when they finished as runners-up, while there was a quarter-final spot at the 2018 competition, but the national team failed to qualify for the finals of the 2022 tournament.

The Blue and Yellows have not been identified as potential dark horses for the trophy this summer, but their quality in the final third of the field has made them a team to watch.

Netherlands World Cup form:

D

Netherlands form (all competitions):

WWDLWD

Sweden World Cup form:

W

Sweden form (all competitions):

DWWLDW

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Netherlands head coach Koeman could name an unchanged side for the clash with Sweden, with no injuries being reported from their opening game against Japan.

Memphis Depay's recent fitness problems could mean that the country's all-time leading goalscorer again features off the bench, while Cody Gakpo should continue in the side despite criticism of his performance last time out.

The back four will certainly be unchanged, while Frenkie de Jong will again feature in the middle of the midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders.

As for Sweden, there will once again be starts in the final third of the field for Gyokeres and Isak, who were both on the scoresheet against Tunisia last time out.

Yasin Ayari was a standout player for Sweden last time out, finding the back of the net on two occasions, and the 22-year-old will continue in the middle of midfield.

Lucas Bergvall may have to accept a spot on the bench once again, while the same can also be said for Anthony Elanga considering how Isak and Gyokeres performed vs. Tunisia.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres

We say: Netherlands 2-2 Sweden

Netherlands were involved in a 2-2 draw with Japan last time out, and we can see the same scoreline occurring here - it should be another entertaining and open game, with the points potentially being shared in the Group F contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.