Transfer news and rumours: Randal Kolo Muani asking price, Harry Wilson to Leeds update

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 14:09

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their asking price for forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The 27-year-old spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and scored just one goal in 30 Premier League appearances.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are not expected to make a permanent move for Kolo Muani, but his former club Juventus are said to be keen to re-sign the France international.

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are in favour of selling Kolo Muani this summer over loaning him out again, and they as asking for €40m (£34.6m) for a player who has two years remaining on his contract.

The report adds that Kolo Muani wants to return to Juve having previously expressed a willingness to move back to Turin in the January transfer window.

Juventus are on the lookout for a new centre-forward, as Dusan Vlahovic will be leaving the Serie A club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Leeds pushing hard to sign Wilson as ‘big’ offer is tabled

Over in the Premier League, Harry Wilson has reportedly been offered a long-term contract by Leeds United.

The Wales international is due to see his current contract at Fulham expire on June 30 and the winger has been offered a new deal by the Cottagers.

However, sources have told Football Insider that Leeds are preparing to give Wilson a ‘big’ pay rise in a bid to win the race for his signature this summer.

Head coach Daniel Farke is said to have demanded to be backed by the club’s owners in the transfer market, and the addition of Wilson - Fulham’s Player of the Season in the 2025-26 campaign - is viewed as a priority.

The 29-year-old, who recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 41 games last season, has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Everton, while talks over a potential stay at Fulham remain ongoing.

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Cagliari ‘considering’ move for Burnley’s Broja

Elsewhere, Burnley striker Armando Broja has emerged as a potential target for Serie A outfit Cagliari, according to a report.

The 24-year-old moved to Turf Moor from Chelsea last summer for an undisclosed fee, believed to be worth around £20m.

However, Broja failed to reach the heights expected for a Burnley side who suffered relegation from the Premier League, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 24 top-flight appearances.

Broja still has four years remaining on his contract at Burnley, but he could be on the move this summer, as Sky Sports News claims that Cagliari are considering a swoop for the Albania international.

Cagliari finished 14th in the Serie A table last season, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and they are looking to replace top scorer Sebastiano Esposito, who is expected to return to Inter Milan following a successful loan spell.