West Ham United transfer news: PSG and West Ham United 'explore' four-player swap deal

By Axel Clody | 22 Jun 2026 07:07

Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United could be set for an ambitious series of deals this summer, with the two clubs linked in both directions as each side eyes players from the other's squad.

The reigning French champions have been consistently linked with West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Cryscencio Summerville in recent weeks, with reports suggesting PSG had explored a combined £110m move for the pair.

However, that pursuit is far from straightforward — Fernandes in particular is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, which could drive up the asking price significantly and prompt PSG to explore cheaper or more promising alternatives such as Scott McTominay or Ayyoub Bouaddi.

In what could amount to a series of parallel deals, two PSG players are now understood to interest the newly relegated West Ham United as well.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Four moves between PSG and West Ham United

According to information shared on X by PSG Inside-Actus, West Ham United have strong interest in 18-year-old PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

The Senegal international had briefly been linked with Liverpool, but the Reds are no longer thought to be actively pursuing him. Mbaye is not expected to remain at PSG this summer, as his prospects of regular football under boss Luis Enrique appear limited.

The same account also names Renato Sanches as a potential West Ham United target.

The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder remains under contract with PSG until June 2027 and spent last season on loan at Panathinaikos, where he made 24 appearances, scored one goal and recorded one assist — though three separate injuries ruled him out for a combined minimum of 15 days.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Sanches, one of PSG's biggest transfer disappointments

Signed for £13m in 2022, Sanches has seen his market value plummet to just £2m. His time in Paris is widely considered one of the club's most costly recruitment errors, and a move to West Ham United in the Championship could represent a fresh start for the former Bayern Munich and Lille midfielder.

West Ham United, for their part, are targeting an immediate return to the top flight and a player with Sanches' pedigree could relish that kind of challenge, even in the second tier of English football.

PSG are not actively looking to offload Sanches — his value is simply too low to make his sale a priority — but the club's hierarchy would not stand in the way of a departure given the extent to which his stint at the club has disappointed.

It is worth noting that this mutual interest could also grease the wheels of any discussions around Summerville and Fernandes: should Mbaye and Sanches head east, the path towards landing two of West Ham United's most sought-after assets could become considerably smoother for PSG.