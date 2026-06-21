Man United transfer news: 'Agreement' reached with £80m midfielder but Michael Carrick faces battle with Premier League rival

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 13:27

Manchester United have reached an agreement on personal terms with West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, the newest report has claimed.

The Red Devils look like they will be one of the busier teams in the summer transfer window, with a number of additions needed if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Midfield is the biggest area of concern this summer, especially as the departure of Casemiro has left the club with just two senior options for the middle of the pitch.

Boss Michael Carrick will know that he cannot ask Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte to start every game next season, with the return of Champions League football sure to add strain onto his squad.

Football Insider has claimed that Man United have agreed personal terms with West Ham's Mateus Fernandes, though Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be close to an agreement with the midfielder as well.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Mateus Fernandes to Man United: Positive signs for Michael Carrick's side?

West Ham are said to be demanding a fee of £80m for Fernandes, but Football Insider also revealed that the Red Devils are hoping to conclude a deal worth £65m plus add ons.

Their reluctance to meet the Hammers price could be seen in a positive light given United have historically overpaid for star players, and refusing to match their demands could stop the Red Devils from being overcharged on future deals.

Another benefit of not overpaying is that the club's budget will likely stretch further, and that could be important this summer considering at least two midfielders are needed alongside other signings.

Agreeing personal terms so early with Fernandes may force West Ham to lower their price if they are to avoid the 21-year-old becoming disillusioned with the club ahead of their season in the Championship, but there are other options on the market if the Irons do not budge.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur: A concern for Manchester United?

If Tottenham manage to beat Man United to the signing of Fernandes, that should be a major concern to Carrick as it may hint at the power of Old Trafford waning.

Spurs finished 17th for a second consecutive season and have no European football, so it should logically be easier to beat them to key targets than the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

It is not yet clear if Fernandes has a preference, but perhaps one of the major factors could be the managers in the dugout.

Roberto De Zerbi is known for playing an attractive brand of football, whereas Carrick is a relatively unknown commodity at the top level, and it would therefore be understandable if the West Ham star was keen to play under the Spurs boss.