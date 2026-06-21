Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'told to pay' £100m for Borussia Dortmund midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 18:56

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly confident of keeping Felix Nmecha at the club beyond the summer despite interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer and appear set to welcome Atalanta midfielder Ederson to Old Trafford after reportedly reaching an agreement for his transfer.

The Brazilian is unlikely to be the only midfielder to arrive, with Michael Carrick keen to bring in further reinforcements as he continues his squad rebuild.

Casemiro left Manchester United following the expiry of his contract, while doubts remain over the future of Manuel Ugarte, who is currently representing Uruguay at the World Cup.

Man Utd need to pay big-money fee to sign Felix Nmecha

© Imago

Nmecha joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 and has since made over 110 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has developed into a key player under Niko Kovac and has also impressed for Germany in both of their World Cup matches so far.

Recent reports suggested that Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in the Germany international, who is reportedly open to leaving the Bundesliga.

However, according to Football Insider, Kovac has no intention of losing Nmecha this summer despite growing interest from several European heavyweights.

Dortmund have reportedly placed a £100m valuation on the midfielder in an attempt to deter potential suitors, with Nmecha remaining a central figure in Kovac's long-term plans at Signal Iduna Park.

Expensive midfield market proving big obstacles

© Iconsport / Gabor Baumgarten

There is strong demand for central midfielders in the transfer market this summer, and as a result, valuations have soared.

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, although the Hammers are unlikely to consider offers below £80m.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Elliot Anderson, but reports suggest they cooled their interest after Nottingham Forest demanded a fee in excess of £120m.

Sandro Tonali is another midfielder admired by Manchester United, but Newcastle United are also expected to demand a fee close to £100m for the Italy international.