Man Utd transfer news: Ederson gives fresh update on Atalanta BC future amid Old Trafford links

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 00:31 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 00:32

Manchester United appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian has revealed that his long-mooted move to Old Trafford is "almost done" while on international duty.

It had previously been reported that United had agreed a £34m fee with Atalanta, rising by a further £3.8m in bonuses.

The transfer would continue Michael Carrick's midfield rebuild as United prepare for their return to the Champions League, with Ederson having emerged as a key target after his standout performances in Serie A.

Ederson hints Old Trafford move edging closer

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a four-year contract with United, which includes an option for a further season.

Ederson is currently away with Brazil after receiving a late call-up from Carlo Ancelotti to replace the injured Wesley.

The midfielder came off the bench as the Selecao claimed their first win of the tournament against Haiti on Friday night.

Speaking after that match, the Atalanta man stressed that he was keen to savour his international opportunity before thinking about club matters.

However, he also acknowledged that the transfer is effectively at an advanced stage.

What Ederson has said about his possible Man Utd move

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Speaking to Sky in Italy, the midfielder emphasised the need to stay calm about his futre, choosing to focus on making his World Cup debut.

"I have to wait. Now I have to enjoy this moment, then we will see," said Ederson.

"Certainly, everything is almost done, but now I to enjoy this moment. This is a wonderful experience and you have to enjoy the most."

The Brazil international's comments will only heighten expectations among United supporters that the deal will be wrapped up once Brazil's World Cup campaign ends.

For Carrick, Ederson's arrival would represent the first major midfield addition of the summer window.

The focus will now turn to finalising paperwork before the World Cup concludes and integrating the Brazilian into United's plans for the 2026-27 season.