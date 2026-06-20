Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'battle' Man Utd to sign 24y/o striker as asking price revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jun 2026 14:50

Arsenal have reportedly identified Brentford striker Igor Thiago as a leading target as they continue their summer recruitment drive.

The Brazilian enjoyed a superb 2025-26 campaign, scoring 22 Premier League goals and playing a pivotal role in Brentford's ninth-placed finish.

Thiago's performances also earned him a place in Brazil's World Cup squad, with the 24-year-old starting the Selecao's 1-1 draw against Morocco in their Group C opener.

Arsenal and Man Utd eye move for Igor Thiago?

© Imago / Icon Sport

Thiago's prolific form has inevitably attracted attention from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United both credited with an interest.

According to RTI Esporte (h/t Sport Witness), the Gunners view the Brentford forward as one of their preferred options to strengthen the attack ahead of next season.

Adding firepower remains a key objective for the Premier League champions, and Thiago's proven record in English football only enhances his appeal.

The striker remains under contract until 2031, while Brentford also hold the option of a further year, and reports suggest he would command a fee in the region of £77m.

Do Arsenal and Man Utd need Igor Thiago?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal could enter the market for a new number nine should Gabriel Jesus leave this summer, and Thiago would represent an attractive option given his age, profile and Premier League experience.

However, Mikel Arteta is currently believed to be prioritising reinforcements in attacking midfield, with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers continuing to feature prominently in transfer speculation.

The Gunners are also reportedly open to offers for Leandro Trossard, while Gabriel Martinelli's long-term future remains the subject of debate.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are thought to be focusing their efforts on strengthening midfield rather than pursuing another striker at this stage.

That stance could change if Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both depart, but for now the Red Devils appear more intent on addressing other areas of the squad.