Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's ‘interest’ in controversial £69m forward claimed amid Tottenham Hotspur 'stance'

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 18:35 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 18:41

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Marseille forward Mason Greenwood amid suggestions the French club could sanction a big-money sale this summer.

The former Manchester United attacker has been regularly linked with a return to the Premier League after rebuilding his career in Ligue 1.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be exploring attacking reinforcements ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League title defence, with Greenwood now said to be on the radar.

French outlet L’Equipe - via Mirror Football - claims Arsenal are among several clubs monitoring the 24-year-old.

Marseille, however, are thought to value the striker at around €80m (£69.3m) as they seek to remain within financial regulations.

Arsenal 'named' among Greenwood suitors as Marseille weigh sale

© Imago

Arsenal have long been credited with an interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, but Greenwood is being mooted as an alternative target if a move for the Argentine does not materialise.

The forward remains under contract at Marseille until 2029, yet the Ligue 1 side are reportedly open to cashing in, given his prolific return of 48 goals in 81 appearances since arriving in 2024.

Roma are also said to be in the frame, while previous reports had suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could enter the conversation.

Greenwood, who scored 35 times in 129 matches for Man United before leaving Old Trafford, has significantly rebuilt his on-field reputation in France.

Any transfer is likely to involve complex negotiations, not least due to his fee and the wider context surrounding his career.

Spurs 'distance themselves' as De Zerbi clarifies Greenwood stance

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas / FEP

Despite earlier speculation, Spurs are understood to have no intention of moving for Greenwood, even after appointing Roberto De Zerbi as head coach.

The Italian previously worked with the forward at Marseille and faced a backlash from some Spurs supporters over past comments in which he spoke sympathetically about Greenwood’s situation.

De Zerbi has since reiterated that he is firmly against any form of violence, particularly against women, stressing that he is sensitive to the issue as a father and condemns sexist behaviour in all forms.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape and controlling and coercive behaviour before those charges were later dropped, and his future continues to be the subject of scrutiny on and off the pitch.

While Arsenal’s reported interest adds a new twist to the forward's future, Tottenham’s stance appears clear, leaving the Gunners and overseas clubs as the more likely potential destinations if Marseille decide to sell.