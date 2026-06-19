Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'prepared' to sell Newcastle United target in summer window

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 09:53

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Ethan Nwaneri during the summer transfer window.

For a number of years, the England Under-21 international has been viewed as one of the club's most exciting homegrown talent.

Despite being just 19 years of age, the playmaker has already made 51 appearances for the Gunners, contributing 10 goals and two assists.

He also made a promising start to a loan at Marseille, only to eventually accumulate 412 minutes across all competitions from January onwards.

A recent report suggested that Mikel Arteta and the club's hierarchy still had full faith in the starlet.

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal ready to consider Nwaneri sale?

However, as per Football Insider, Arsenal are now of the opinion that they are ready to cash in on Nwaneri ahead of 2026-27.

Former scout Mick Brown, a regular contributor to the outlet, suggests that Newcastle United will be one of the teams pushing to acquire Nwaneri's signature.

He said: "Arsenal want to sell Ethan Nwaneri, so there are bound to be suitors.

"Newcastle will be among them, because they know they're going to have to improve after a difficult season, and they might be set to lose players as well.

"Nwaneri can play in midfield and also on the right, so that's two positions where Newcastle would like to strengthen, and he is very much on their radar.

"If they are given indications that he will be available, as I expect, then they could well make a move and I think the player would be open to it."

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Should Arsenal sell Nwaneri?

As Premier League title winners and Champions League runners-up, Arsenal's status has been significantly enhanced.

With the likes of Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Arteta is clearly aiming high.

At the same time, the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could all leave Arsenal over the coming months.

That should leave the door open for Nwaneri to make an impression. Whether that materialises could come down to whether Arteta is prepared to have both Nwaneri and 16-year-old Max Dowman as first-team options at a time when Arsenal want to win more silverware.

Dowman's emergence means that there is less importance on ensuring that Nwaneri fulfils his potential at Arsenal, who may also be eyeing up a substantial fee for his signature.