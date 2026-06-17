Arsenal transfer news: Gunners Premier League title winner 'open to joining' another English club

By Darren Plant | 17 Jun 2026 15:15

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is allegedly open to signing for another Premier League club during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old is currently representing Belgium at the World Cup, where he started Monday's 1-1 draw against Egypt.

However, despite helping Arsenal win the Premier League title during 2025-26, his future is uncertain due to just one year remaining on his contract.

Trossard will be viewed as an attractive option in the transfer market, a consequence of his seven goals and 11 assists from top flight and Champions League fixtures last season.

According to Football Insider, his efforts have led to Aston Villa holding an interest in his signature.

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Arsenal's Trossard open to Aston Villa transfer

The report alleges that the versatile attacker would be interested in negotiating a transfer to the West Midlands outfit, who have secured Champions League football for 2026-27.

Although it is claimed that Besiktas are among a number of European clubs who are monitoring the situation, Villa is seemingly Trossard's preferred destination.

Arsenal are also open to cashing in on Trossard for the right price, while they may specifically want to sell to Aston Villa.

That is a result of their interest in Morgan Rogers, who is allegedly valued in the region of £80m.

While the Trossard deal would materialise separately to anything involving Rogers, all parties may see the value of being open-minded during negotiations.

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Would Trossard be first choice at Aston Villa?

Trossard possesses one of the most under-rated Premier League records of recent seasons, contributing 52 goals and 41 assists from 239 appearances in the division.

Nevertheless, the form of Emiliano Buendia on Villa's left flank means that he would not necessarily be guaranteed regular starts under Unai Emery.

That is something that he will naturally weigh up, but there appears to be a clear opportunity to extend his time in the Premier League into an eighth campaign.

At this point in time, it is unclear what Villa would need to pay to get a deal for Trossard over the line.