Liverpool transfer news: Reds stance on Curtis Jones 'revealed' after second Inter Milan bid rejected

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 18:00

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a second bid from Serie A champions Inter Milan for midfielder Curtis Jones.

During the January transfer window, Inter proposed a loan move with an obligation to buy, but the approach was swiftly rejected.

According to The Times, the Nerazzurri have failed again in their attempts to sign Jones after Liverpool turned down an offer worth £21m, which falls well short of the club's valuation of the player.

Jones has one year remaining on his current contract, and with no active talks over an extension, the Reds risk losing another key player for free.

Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah left Anfield on free transfers at the end of last season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid for a fee of just £8.4m.

Curtis Jones future: Liverpool transfer stance revealed

© Imago / RHR-Foto

The report claims that Liverpool have grown increasingly frustrated by Inter's pursuit of the midfielder and do not view the Italian club as serious contenders for his signature.

Liverpool reportedly value Jones at around £35m, a figure comparable to the fee Tottenham Hotspur paid Atletico Madrid to sign Conor Gallagher in January.

The Reds have also reportedly shut down discussions with Inter after the Serie A giants indicated that they would not increase their latest offer.

Liverpool are reluctant to weaken their negotiating position after seeing rival clubs place huge valuations on midfielders, including Nottingham Forest's reported £100m-plus asking price for Elliot Anderson.

The report adds that Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a sale for anything less than £35m, while there remains a possibility that Jones could still stay at Anfield.

Curtis Jones can still have a long future at Liverpool

© Imago

Jones appeared disaffected towards the end of Arne Slot's tenure and was often deployed at right-back rather than in his preferred midfield role.

The academy graduate, who joined his boyhood club at under-nine level, still has an opportunity to impress new head coach Andoni Iraola when he returns for pre-season training next month.

With Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo all due to be out of contract in 12 months' time, Liverpool must also find a solution regarding Jones's long-term future and contract situation.