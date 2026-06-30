Spain vs. Austria: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jun 2026 12:06

The SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood is the venue for Thursday's World Cup 2026 last-32 match between Spain and Austria.

La Roja eased into the knockout rounds of the competition thanks to their first-placed finish in Group H, claiming seven points from three matches against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Austria made it through in second place in Group J behind Argentina with four points, but had Sasa Kalajdzic not scored a 96th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Algeria, Das Team would have been eliminated.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Spain vs. Austria: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 16

Spain wins: 9

Draws: 3

Austria wins: 4

Meetings between Spain and Austria were unsurprisingly commonplace in the 20th century, but the two nations have seldom crossed paths since, only clashing three times post-2000.

The most recent of those battles took place in 2009, when an Austria team boasting a teenage David Alaba were battered 5-1 by the European champions, thanks to goals from David Villa (2), Cesc Fabregas, Dani Guiza and Jordi Pablo.

That triumph marked Spain's ninth from their previous 16 showdowns with Austria, who have only beaten La Roja four times down the years, while another three contests have ended level.

Austria's most recent positive result in this head-to-head was a 1-1 stalemate in a 2002 World Cup qualifier, before Spain made amends with a 4-0 win later in the cycle, partly thanks to a Fernando Morientes brace.

However, that triumph was nowhere near La Roja's most emphatic over Austria, as Spain obliterated Das Team 9-0 in March 1999 during a Euro 2000 qualifier, as Real Madrid legend Raul helped himself to four goals.

That result marks Spain's joint-fourth biggest win of all time, but Austria prevailed in the most notable meeting between the two nations up until now, earning a 2-1 success in the first group stage of the 1978 World Cup.

The two countries served up another two nine-goal fests back in the day, as Spain triumphed 6-3 in a 1959 friendly, prior to which the Austrians earned a thrilling 5-4 victory in 1936.

However, Spain go into the last-32 match having won four and drawn one of their last five battles with Austria, since losing 3-2 in a 1990 exhibition match.

Spain vs. Austria: Previous 16 meetings

Nov 18, 2009: Austria 1-5 Spain (friendly)

Sep 01, 2001: Spain 4-0 Austria (World Cup Qualifying)

Oct 11, 2000: Austria 1-1 Spain (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 04, 1999: Austria 1-3 Spain (European Championship Qualifying)

Mar 27, 1999: Spain 9-0 Austria (European Championship Qualifying)

Mar 28, 1990: Spain 2-3 Austria (friendly)

Oct 14, 1987: Spain 2-0 Austria (European Championship Qualifying)

Apr 01, 1987: Austria 2-3 Spain (European Championship Qualifying)

Nov 20, 1985: Spain 0-0 Austria (friendly)

Sep 23, 1981: Austria 0-0 Spain (friendly)

Jun 03, 1978: Austria 2-1 Spain (World Cup)

Oct 30, 1960: Austria 3-0 Spain (friendly)

Nov 22, 1959: Spain 6-3 Austria (friendly)

Jan 19, 1936: Spain 4-5 Austria (friendly)

Sep 27, 1925: Austria 0-1 Spain (friendly)

Dec 21, 1924: Spain 2-1 Austria (friendly)

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