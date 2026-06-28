Algeria 3-3 Austria: Mahrez double rescues Fennecs in six-goal thriller as both sides advance

By Naim Beneddra | 28 Jun 2026 05:49 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 05:55

Nobody wanted a fix. Nobody got one either. What could have been the most cynical 90 minutes of the 2026 World Cup — a result that suited both sides before a ball was kicked — turned into one of its most breathless evenings. Algeria and Austria served up six goals, relentless twists and turns, and a stoppage-time finale of genuine drama in Kansas City, with both teams ultimately advancing from Group J as the dust settled on a 3-3 draw that left the crowd exhausted.

Riyad Mahrez was named Player of the Match, and the award was not remotely disputed. The Algeria captain scored twice, equalised on both occasions, and had his side within seconds of finishing second in the group before Sasa Kalajdzic headed home in the sixth minute of added time to restore parity and send Austria through in second place. Algeria finish third, and that is enough.

Algeria 3-3 Austria: What just happened?

Marko Arnautovic broke the deadlock on 28 minutes, before Belghali levelled with a composed finish that capped a sublime solo run just before half-time. Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead 10 minutes after the restart, only for Mahrez to equalise again on the hour, steering home Houssem Aouar's cross with the instincts that have defined his international career.

With the match seemingly drifting towards a draw that suited everyone, Mahrez had other ideas. Deep into stoppage time, in the 93rd minute, he struck to put Algeria second in the group and send Austria crashing out — a reversal that lasted precisely three minutes before Kalajdzic, fresh off the bench, planted a header at the near post to make it 3-3. Two teams went into the final seconds needing the same result. Two teams got it, just not in the way either had scripted.

?? OFFICIEL ! L'ALGÉRIE ?? EST QUALIFIÉE POUR LES SEIZIÈMES DE FINALE DE LA COUPE DU MONDE !!! ✅



Les Algériens affronteront la Suisse ??. pic.twitter.com/5fT4EvqVvl — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 28, 2026

Algeria 3-3 Austria: The big talking point

The backdrop to this fixture was impossible to ignore. Forty-four years after the Disgrace of Gijón — when West Germany and Austria played out a mutually convenient 1-0 in Spain to eliminate Algeria from the 1982 World Cup — the Fennecs came within minutes of inflicting the exact same fate on the Austrians. Mahrez's 93rd-minute goal briefly made that history. Kalajdzic ensured it stayed brief. Algeria did not get the full poetic revenge the occasion seemed to be writing, but the qualification they were denied in 1982 is theirs in 2026, and that is the headline that matters.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Algeria 3-3 Austria: The bigger picture

This result completes a remarkable turnaround for Algeria, who were hammered 3-0 by Argentina on matchday one and looked to be heading home at the earliest opportunity. Back-to-back draws, including this extraordinary evening in Kansas City, have instead taken them into the last 32. Their reward is a tie against Switzerland, winners of Group B — a serious opponent, but a manageable one for a side that has just demonstrated it can absorb punishment and still find a way.

Austria, meanwhile, face Spain in the Round of 32. Ralf Rangnick's side finish second after three draws and will now come up against the European champions, who ground out a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Guadalajara to top their group. The contrast in trajectories from this point could hardly be starker.

Algeria 3-3 Austria: What happens next?

Algeria face Switzerland in the Round of 32, a knockout tie that would have seemed improbable four days ago. For the Fennecs, the mission is simple: replicate the character that carried them through this group and take it into the next round. Switzerland are organised and defensively solid, but they have not faced anything quite like what Mahrez and company produced here.

As for the match itself, it will be remembered long after the dust has settled on the knockout stages. In a tournament that can sometimes reward caution, Algeria and Austria chose chaos. On this occasion, chaos delivered.