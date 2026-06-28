Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta boost as Morgan Rogers profit price ‘revealed’ after Aston Villa make key summer decision

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 18:56

Aston Villa would consider selling Morgan Rogers if they make roughly £80m in profit, and they are scouting for his replacement, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners are looking to retain their Premier League title, but they will need to make additions if they are to stay ahead of their rivals.

Having only scored 71 goals in the league last term, many supporters have urged the Londoners to reinforce the squad's offensive ranks.

Villa attacker Morgan Rogers has been touted as a target, though some reports have suggested that Villa would demand a fee in the region of £100m for his signature.

Football Insider claim that Aston Villa's plans to sign a replacement for Rogers is well underway, with the club readying themselves for the day the 23-year-old leaves, which could be if a team ensures they take home at least £80m profit on the £15m they paid for him from Middlesbrough in 2024.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Morgan Rogers: Are Arsenal prioritising the wrong signing?

Manchester City are expected to confirm a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for a fee in excess of £115m, while other reports have stated the price could be as high as £130m.

That transfer is certain to inflate the wider market, and Villa will feel more confident about demanding at least £100m for Rogers.

Such a sum would require the Englishman to make an instant impact, but he is arguably at his best in central areas, and the Gunners already have Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard as options to play as a number 10.

Though Rogers could make an impact from the left, the expectations will be sky high, and he may fail to live up to his nine-figure price tag if he is deployed in wide areas.

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Bradley Barcola and Bruno Guimaraes: Mikel Arteta's solutions?

There is no doubt that Arsenal need attacking reinforcements, but perhaps the best way to improve the team's offensive output would be to add a creative passer and to sign a specialised winger.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates, and his ability to take high-value shots while stretching defensive lines could be a real asset.

The Frenchman would also benefit if Arsenal added someone such as Bruno Guimaraes to the team, as the Brazilian has a strong passing range, and he may help find Barcola in behind.