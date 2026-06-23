Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'confident' of beating Man Utd to £100m attacker signing

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jun 2026 19:56

Arsenal are reportedly confident of winning the race for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

The Gunners have earmarked the 23-year-old as one of their top targets and are reportedly preparing a move for the England international.

Rogers contributed 14 goals and 12 assists for Villa during the 2025-26 campaign, and his valuation could rise further if he enjoys a strong World Cup with England.

Arsenal confident of signing Morgan Rogers?

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According to The Times, the Premier League champions are confident of seeing off competition from rivals including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Agreeing personal terms with Rogers is not expected to be an issue, although Arsenal would need to pay in excess of £100m to secure his signature.

Aston Villa reportedly maintain that Rogers is not for sale and have made it clear to interested clubs that they would not welcome bids for the attacker this summer.

Strengthening the left side of the attack is a priority for Mikel Arteta, with the North London club potentially willing to part ways with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli should suitable offers arrive.

Rogers's versatility is viewed as a major asset, with Arteta reportedly believing the former Middlesbrough player would be equally effective on the left flank or in a central attacking role.

Arsenal transfer plans: Other summer targets

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The Gunners are also keen to add further quality in the wide areas and have reportedly explored moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis and Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea.

Arsenal are also believed to be confident of completing a deal for Jeremy Monga after opening talks with Leicester City over the highly-rated 16-year-old winger.

Monga has attracted interest from several clubs, but the Gunners are reportedly leading the race and remain hopeful of securing a deal below Leicester's £15m valuation.

Arteta is also said to be interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, with reports suggesting Arsenal could potentially explore a swap deal involving Viktor Gyokeres.