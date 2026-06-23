Tunisia predicted XI vs. Netherlands: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

By Joshua Cole | 23 Jun 2026 19:40 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 19:41

Tunisia are expected to make structural changes for their final Group F fixture against the Netherlands after suffering another heavy defeat against Japan, which confirmed their elimination from the World Cup.

Herve Renard maintained his predecessor’s back-three system against Japan, but after conceding four goals and failing to register a shot on target, the Frenchman could consider reverting to a four-man defence in a bid to restore some pride.

Captain Ellyes Skhiri is expected to continue at the base of midfield, while Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri should retain his spot as one of the few creative outlets for the Eagles of Carthage.

Anis Ben Slimane is likely to keep his place after starting each of Tunisia's opening two matches, while Firas Chaouat is pushing for a recall after appearing from the bench against Japan.

At the back, Yan Valery and Ali Abdi should continue in the full-back positions, with Omar Rekik and Montassar Talbi expected to form the central defensive partnership ahead of goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

With no fresh injury concerns reported in the Tunisia camp, Renard has a full squad available as he searches for a positive end to a disappointing tournament.

Tunisia possible starting lineup: Dahmen; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri; Slimane, Hannibal; Chaouat, Saad, Mastouri

>Click here to see how Netherlands could line up for this fixture