Cole Palmer breaks silence over Thomas Tuchel decision as Chelsea star insists "I'm not crying" over England World Cup omission

By Ben Sully | 26 Jun 2026 02:11

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has insisted he has "not crying" over Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave him out of England's World Cup squad.

Palmer struggled with injury and form during the 2025-26 campaign, but many were still surprised by his omission from England's World Cup squad.

Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire were among the other notable absentees from Tuchel's final selection.

However, Palmer's omission felt particularly brutal, given the fact that he scored in the European Championship final just two years ago.

© Imago / Action Plus

Palmer "not crying" over World Cup disappointment

The 24-year-old has now broken his silence over the decision that denied him a first World Cup finals appearance.

“I’m not crying over a decision you can’t change, and I hope the lads make it all the way," Palmer told iD magazine.

“I’m going to relax this summer, rest for the first time in three or four years, before getting back to what I love.

“If I’m not doing anything, then I’ll watch the matches.”

© Iconsport / Abaca

Tuchel's decision remains under scrutiny

The dust has settled since England's squad announcement generated significant conversation and critique.

However, that criticism will resurface if Tuchel's side fail to deliver in the business end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions started the tournament with an impressive 4-2 win over Croatia before they failed to break through Ghana's stubborn defence in Tuesday's goalless draw.

In theory, the game against Ghana could have been ideal for Palmer to provide the moment of quality with his undoubted technical ability.

Tuchel will hope that the draw can act as a learning experience for his squad, but a similar performance against Panama or in the knockout stage may only add to the trail of thought that this group would benefit from a player like Palmer or Foden.