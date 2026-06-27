Brazil lineup vs. Japan: Predicted XI for World Cup last-32 clash as Raphinha decision made

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 13:58

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti is still sweating over Raphinha's fitness ahead of Monday's World Cup 2026 last-32 battle with Japan at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Barcelona winger missed the 3-0 win over Scotland due to the new hamstring issue he sustained against Haiti, one that has so far prevented him from returning to team training.

Raphinha's status for the first knockout match remains unclear, but local media are reporting that Ancelotti is expected to stick with the same formula from Brazil's Group C finale.

As a result, Bournemouth wonderkid Rayan can anticipate another start alongside Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Cunha and the man of the moment Vinicius Junior, who scored in all of Brazil's group games.

The Real Madrid winger also amassed a staggering 3.06 Expected Goals against Scotland alone - the most by one player in a World Cup match in history - while Brazil have won the World Cup on every previous occasion that one of their own has scored in every group-stage game.

Casemiro and Arsenal-linked Bruno Guimaraes are primed to pair up in the double pivot once more, the latter potentially lining up in front of a future Gunners teammate in Gabriel Magalhaes.

With Alisson Becker, Danilo, Marquinhos and Douglas Santos completing the backline, Brazil will have an entirely different defence to the one that started October's 3-2 loss to Japan.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

> Click here to see how Japan could line up against Brazil