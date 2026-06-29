Brazil 2-1 Japan: First knockout comeback since 2002 has Ancelotti's fingerprints all over it

By Alexis Pereira | 29 Jun 2026 20:18

Brazil fought to the very end and came away with a hard-fought place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup on Monday. In Houston, Japan took the lead after some poor defensive errors from the Selecao, but Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli shone to complete a remarkable turnaround — the first time Brazil have overturned a deficit in a World Cup knockout match since 2002, the year of their fifth title.

The Samurai Blue opened the scoring courtesy of mistakes by Danilo in possession and Casemiro in his defensive positioning, giving Kaishu Sano the space to produce a moment of quality. In the second half, however, Casemiro made amends by converting Gabriel Magalhaes' cross at the back post. Then, almost in the final minute, Bruno Guimaraes found Martinelli, who finished to seal the win.

?? Brazil have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

Brazil secured their passage to the last 16 through a bold tactical adjustment by Carlo Ancelotti, further underscoring the strength of work being done with the national team.

Brazil 1-2 Japan: How the match unfolded

Brazil made a positive start. Within the first 14 minutes, they had attempted four shots. Two deflected efforts caused danger — one from Bruno Guimaraes struck the side netting, while another from Matheus Cunha forced a save from Zion Suzuki.

However, Brazil grew frustrated with Japan's compact defensive block and began to lose their rhythm. During the cooling break, the Japanese grew more aggressive in pressing Brazil's build-up play and took the lead. The closing stages of the first half were marked by nerves from the Brazilian side and very little in the way of genuine threat.

The second-half response was one of sustained pressure. Several crosses into the box created opportunities: Guimaraes forced a stunning save from Suzuki with a header, and Casemiro had an effort cleared off the line by Takehiro Tomiyasu just before his equaliser. Once ahead, Vinicius Junior almost produced the goal of the tournament — collecting the ball in midfield, executing a nutmeg, carrying it all the way to the area, beating another defender and then forcing a brilliant stop from the Japanese goalkeeper.

A late goal sees Brazil into the next round! ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 29, 2026

After the cooling break, Brazil were less dominant but still managed to find the winning goal in the 90th minute. A deserved outcome given the late intensity.

Brazil's press-and-win formula works again

Once again, Brazil won through sheer intensity. After five minutes of stoppage time, Rayan — who had played the entire match — still had the energy to steal possession and find Martinelli, who buried the chance.

Martinelli's introduction, incidentally, came in unexpected fashion. Ancelotti moved him to the left midfield role — the same position he occupied in the match against Scotland — coming on for Matheus Cunha. He caused problems with efforts from outside the area and, when the moment came, he scored.

Brazil are through to the last 16 and will face the winner of the tie between Norway and Senegal.