Monday's World Cup predictions and previews including Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. Paraguay

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jun 2026 00:10

The 2026 World Cup knockouts are underway, with teams competing in the round of 32 following the conclusion of the group stages.

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Brazil's clash with Japan, and a match between Germany and Paraguay.

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner, DeFodi Images

A fixture sure to generate plenty of interest across the best World Cup betting sites, Brazil and Japan square off in one of the more intriguing World Cup last-32 battles on Monday evening.

The NRG Stadium in Houston welcomes the Group C winners and Group F runners-up, who are vying to meet either Ivory Coast or Norway in the last 16.

We say: Brazil 2-1 Japan (a.e.t)

Never have Japan been taken more seriously as a footballing nation until now - with good reason - and Brazil will face far tougher tests against the Samurai Blue than they did in the past.

However, Japan's win over Ancelotti's men in October must be caveated by Brazil's second-string defence, and will a full complement of options available - barring the stricken Raphinha - the free-scoring Selecao have our vote to progress, albeit after a two-hour marathon.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brazil vs. Japan, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Ulmer, Teamfoto

Germany will take on Paraguay in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, with the pair battling to reach the final 16 of the tournament.

Paraguay are through as one of the best third-placed finishers at the competition, while Germany finished at the head of Group E to secure a spot in the round of 32.

We say: Germany 2-1 Paraguay

Paraguay are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for Germany, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the European country should be able to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Germany vs. Paraguay, including team news and possible lineups