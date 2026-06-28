World Cup news: Argentina star Emiliano Martinez delivers injury update of Cape Verde tie

By Ben Sully | 28 Jun 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 23:51

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has provided a positive injury update ahead of Friday's Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup.

Martinez's preparations for the tournament were hampered by a finger injury he sustained in the warm-up before Aston Villa's Europa League final win over Freiburg.

As a result, the experienced shot-stopper was forced to miss the two warm-up games against Honduras and Iceland.

Fortunately for Argentina, Martinez was passed fit to feature in the three group-stage wins against Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Martinez only made one save across the three matches, but he will face greater tests in the knockout rounds should Argentina make a deep run in the tournament.

© Imago / Photogamma

Martinez provides injury update

The positive news is that he should be uninhibited, having revealed that he can remove the protection from his finger injury ahead of Friday's meeting with Cape Verde in Miami.

“I can now play without a finger kit for the next game," Martinez said after Saturday's 3-1 win over Jordan, as relayed by Mundo Albiceleste.

“I decided not to have surgery, I had a bad time. I came here very prepared, I still haven’t trained with the group, always with [Martin] Tocalli (Argentina's goalkeeping coach).

“On the pitch, I try not to suffer. When they told me I had to have surgery, millions of questions came to me, but the coach (Lionel Scaloni) supported me. He told me no matter the game, he would always support me.”

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Argentina hoping for Romero return

Argentina have reported no fresh injury concerns after Saturday's victory, although they are continuing to assess Cristian Romero's fitness ahead of the knockout rounds.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender sat out Argentina's final group game after being forced off in the 2-0 win against Austria with a knee issue.

According to Reuters, Romero is making progress in his recovery, although it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to start in Miami.

Nicolas Otamendi will likely play alongside Lisandro Martinez if Romero is unable to prove his fitness in time.