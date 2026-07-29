World Cup 2026: FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Argentina over brawl with Spain and Falklands banner

By Ben Sully | 30 Jul 2026 00:57 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 00:58

FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina for their behaviour at the 2026 World Cup.

La Albiceleste fell just short in their efforts to retain the World Cup, losing 1-0 in the final against Spain on July 19.

Some Argentina players were involved in a brawl with members of the Spanish squad following the conclusion of the final.

FIFA subsequently appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the events that took place after the game with Spain.

Leandro Paredes was sent off after the final whistle amidst ugly scenes from some of the Argentina players ?



Nahuel Molina also appeared to throw a punch towards one of the celebrating Spain players ? pic.twitter.com/LVItPtx08n — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2026

FIFA charge three Argentina players following final brawl

Leandro Paredes is one of three Argentina players who have now been charged by football's world governing body.

The Boca Juniors midfielder has been charged with three counts of assault under Article 14 of FIFA's disciplinary code.

Defender Nahuel Molina (two counts) and Lionel Scaloni's assistant coach Roberto Ayala (one count) are being investigated for the same offence.

Molina has also been charged with one count of unsporting behaviour, along with his teammate Thiago Almada and Spain midfielder Gavi.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Argentina face investigation over Falklands banner

In addition to the events that took place after the final, FIFA have opened proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature”.

The AFA are also being investigated for "discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches”.

Part of the investigation relates to the banner that was unfurled by members of the Argentinian squad following the semi-final win over England, which read 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas', translating to 'the Malvinas are Argentine'.

The Malvinas are a reference to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, which has been the centre of a long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina.