World Cup 2026 news: FIFA set to investigate Argentina's ‘disgusting’ behaviour in final defeat to champions Spain

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jul 2026 17:00

FIFA are reportedly set to investigate the behaviour of Argentina’s players and staff after the final whistle of the 2026 World Cup final.

The South American giants were bidding to become the first nation to retain the world title since Brazil back in 1962, but they were second best in Sunday’s showpiece at the MetLife Stadium and suffered a 1-0 defeat to champions Spain after extra time.

Ugly scenes overshadowed Spain’s immediate celebrations at full time, with Argentina’s Leandro Paredes shown a red card for violent conduct after raising his hand to Eric Garcia’s throat before grabbing and pushing other Spain midfielder Gavi.

Nahuel Molina was seen throwing a punch into Rodri’s chest as the Manchester City midfielder wheeled away in celebration, while Argentina first-team coach Roberto Ayala also tried to punch Dani Olmo in the face.

The whole Argentina squad turned their back on Spain’s trophy celebration and they have since received widespread criticism for their post-match behaviour.

According to Sky Sports News, FIFA are set to launch an investigation to determine whether Argentina, or specific individuals, should be punished for their actions.

“Terrible”, “Disgusting”, “A disgrace”: Argentina heavily criticised after World Cup final

Leandro Paredes was sent off after the final whistle amidst ugly scenes from some of the Argentina players ?



Nahuel Molina also appeared to throw a punch towards one of the celebrating Spain players ? pic.twitter.com/LVItPtx08n — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Argentina’s behaviour was not well-received in England, who lost in the semi-finals to La Albiceleste, and former Three Lions striker Alan Shearer was one of the first to condemn their “terrible” post-match conduct.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them," Shearer said as a co-commentator for BBC Sport. "There is no place or space for that.

“We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville labelled Argentina’s behaviour "a disgrace" on ITV Sport, adding: “I love the competitiveness of the Argentines, fighting and scrapping for their lives, Messi has propped them up, but it’s been a disgrace the last few games."

Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart gave a blunt verdict on Argentina's behaviour while working as a pundit for the BBC.

"There was one man on the pitch who did have class and that was Lionel Messi, who shook hands with every one of those Spanish players," he said. "The game's done. They could have absolutely no complaints about what happened today. Disgusting behaviour."

Argentina do not have any upcoming fixtures scheduled, but they are expected to play during September’s international break – whether some players will be banned by then remains to be seen.