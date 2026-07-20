Kevin Keegan dies aged 75: Tributes pour in for decorated Englishman “more than a legendary footballer and manager”

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jul 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 16:35

Former England player and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his family have announced.

It was revealed in January that Keegan had been diagnosed with stage four cancer and was set to begin treatment after being admitted to hospital with ongoing abdominal problems.

Stage four is the most advanced stage of cancer, meaning the disease has spread to other parts of the body.

In a statement from Keegan's family released on Monday read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support.

"This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

© Imago

Keegan is one of English football's most decorated players who represented Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburger SV, Southampton and Newcastle United during an illustrious 17-year playing career.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Keegan made almost 750 club appearances, winning the First Division title four times with Liverpool and claiming the prestigious Ballon d'Or award back-to-back in 1978 and 1979 while playing for Bundesliga side Hamburg.

He later went on to manage Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City, before returning to St James’ Park for a second stint in charge of the Magpies in 2008.

Tributes have been pouring in for Keegan, with England one of the first to express their sadness following the loss of their former player and manager.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Kevin Keegan OBE has passed away,” a post on X read.

“Kevin earned 63 international caps and scored 21 goals between 1972 and 1982, before managing the Three Lions from 1999 to 2000.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin's family, friends and former clubs.”

Keegan "the beating heart of Newcastle for generations of supporters"

Newcastle have also paid tribute to Keegan in a club statement, which read: "Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

"As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an Entertainer.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history.



Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters. — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 20, 2026

Newcastle, Shearer pay emotional tribute to club legend Keegan

"He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.

"Kevin's impact will not be measured by appearances or results.

"It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him."

Newcastle have also said that they will carefully consider how it shapes a lasting tribute to Keegan's "remarkable life and legacy".

Following Newcastle’s 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds in April 1996, Keegan delivered a famous, passionate rant in response to Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's mind games, including the famous “I will love it if we beat them - Love it” post-match quote.

Despite the high-stakes victory, Newcastle's form faltered, allowing Man United to overturn a previous 12-point deficit and win the title by four points, though Keegan's emotional reaction remains a defining moment of the 1995-96 Premier League season.

Alan Shearer, who played under Keegan for both Newcastle and England, posted on social media: "My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss. His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on.



Rest in peace, Kevin. 1951-2026 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2026

Keegan "one of the most important men in making Liverpool what it is today"

Liverpool have also released a statement, which read: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss.

“His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Kevin."

Remembering his time at Liverpool, Keegan said in 2011: "Liverpool made me, not just as a footballer but as a person.

"The people I met – Shanks, Tommy Smith, Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats – all these people you take something from.

"The fans made me. When they started singing my name… what am I, five foot seven with Cuban-heeled boots? But [because of them] I was six foot six."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher posted on X: "RIP Kevin Keegan. One of the greatest players this country has ever produced, trophies & goals galore, double Ballon D'or winner shows he was an absolute giant of the English game.

“One of the most important men in making Liverpool what it is today."

Everyone at Manchester City is devastated to learn our former manager Kevin Keegan has passed away, aged 75.



Kevin was a transformative manager who brought optimism and vibrancy to City during his four-year spell in charge.



The promotion campaign in 2001/02 will never be… pic.twitter.com/oaWnsiUx5k — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 20, 2026

"King Kev" remembered as a "transformative manager"

A statement from Man City read: "Everyone at Manchester City is devastated to learn our former manager Kevin Keegan has passed away, aged 75.

"Kevin was a transformative manager who brought optimism and vibrancy to City during his four-year spell in charge.

"The promotion campaign in 2001-02 will never be forgotten, and Kevin then established us once again as a top Premier League side in the years that followed.

"Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

A statement from Scunthorpe, where Keegan began his career and made over 100 appearances, read: "Everyone at Scunthorpe United is devastated to hear of the passing of former player Kevin Keegan at the age of 75.

"With a constant smile on his face, Keegan returned to the Attis Arena in late 2025 to witness the matchday atmosphere once again, giving the Scunthorpe players a pre-match team talk using his inspirational demeanour, before taking time to speak to each and every person he encountered, highlighting his brilliant personality.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all of "King Kev's" family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."