England World Cup 2026 player ratings: Every member of Thomas Tuchel's squad graded

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jul 2026 10:57

Gold for Spain, silver for Argentina, bronze for England; had Three Lions been informed of the eventual World Cup 2026 podium order before the first ball was kicked, many would have likely accepted such a fate for Thomas Tuchel's team.

After all, England had only ever clinched one set of men's World Cup medals before the first 48-team edition, and an absorbing 6-4 win over France in the third-place playoff saw them secure their second-best Mundial ranking of all time after 1966.

However, there will be a perpetual sense of what could have been for the next four years, after the catastrophic circumstances of England's semi-final loss to Argentina and the carefree, mesmerising nature of their performance in the bronze-medal match.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for every England player at the 2026 World Cup.

England World Cup 2026 player ratings: Goalkeepers

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Jordan Pickford: 6.5

Not average enough to deserve a six, not good enough to deserve a seven; Pickford made some standout stops against Mexico and Argentina in particular, but his poor positioning for Enzo Fernandez's equaliser, near-post gaffe for DR Congo's opening goal and misjudgement for Andreas Schjelderup's freak goal were difficult to overlook.

Dean Henderson: 6

Conceding four goals on your World Cup debut is a nightmare for any goalkeeper, but Dean Henderson still made five strong saves to repel some more French attacks and help England secure the bronze medal.

James Trafford: N/A

England World Cup 2026 player ratings: Defenders

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Djed Spence: 8.5

The unexpected revelation of England's World Cup campaign, Djed Spence took a bit of time to get going, but THAT tackle on Giuliano Simeone and exceptional knockout displays overall will live long in the memory.

Marc Guehi: 8

Inexplicably left out against Croatia, and Tuchel quickly realised the error of his ways; the Manchester City man exuded the composure and confidence we have all become accustomed to seeing in the top flight.

Ezri Konsa: 7.5

Did a competent job wherever he was asked to play - be it right-back or centre-back - and his smart header against France in the third-place playoff will forever be a personal highlight. Very fortunate not to give away a penalty against Ghana though.

Dan Burn: 7

A new national hero; headers galore against Mexico in the last 16 and also helped see out the win over Norway in the quarter-finals, but a forgettable cameo as an emergency striker against Argentina.

John Stones: 6.5

Sporadically used due to a lack of pre-tournament fitness and could have done better for Argentina's winner, but marshalled former clubmate Erling Haaland incredibly well in the last eight.

Nico O'Reilly: 6.5

Maybe not the breakout international tournament he hoped for after a stellar season with Man City, and less impactful on the attacking front than desired, but another who played a critical role in England's gritty victory over Norway.

Reece James: 6

We know how much Tuchel loves Reece James, and he was dependable against Ghana at least, but the injury curse continues to bedevil him.

Jarell Quansah: 4.5

Booked against Panama, sent off against Mexico, and failed to stop the France barrage in the bronze-medal match; a tournament he will not look back on fondly.

Trevoh Chalobah: N/A

Earned his only minutes as a last-gasp substitute against France.

England World Cup 2026 player ratings: Midfielders

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Jude Bellingham: 9

Now England's highest-ever goalscorer at a single World Cup, Bellingham carried the hopes of the nation on his back for much of the tournament, and rarely disappointed.

Elliot Anderson: 7.5

Dropped a 7/10 or higher in almost every game he played at his first-ever World Cup, which is no mean feat whatsoever; constantly kept England ticking over and offered Man City fans a glimpse of what is to come.

Declan Rice: 6.5

Injuries and illness meant England fans never saw the best of Declan Rice until the third-place playoff, when he ran the show with a goal and assist; his first and only contributions of the tournament.

Morgan Rogers: 6.5

Only able to make a limited impact due to Bellingham's exceptional form, but delivered a beautiful assist for Anthony Gordon in the semi-finals before England's calamitous collapse.

Eberechi Eze: 6

Played a peripheral role for the most part but thoroughly enjoyed himself against France, claiming one assist and registering three successful take-ons.

Jordan Henderson: N/A

Came off the bench for the last 12 minutes against Panama and then sustained a bizarre tournament-ending injury in the Mexico celebrations. In hindsight, not the best selection from Tuchel.

Kobbie Mainoo: N/A

Snubbed in every match up to the semi-finals and then ruled out of the third-place playoff with a back injury; too strong to say a wasted five weeks?

England World Cup 2026 player ratings: Attackers

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England would have suffered an embarrassing last-32 exit had it not been for their captain, who also heavily influenced proceedings against Mexico, but an ineffective display against Argentina could have extinguished his World Cup dreams once and for all.

Anthony Gordon: 8

Provider of both assists off the bench against DR Congo, set up Bellingham's first against Norway and made the nation believe with his well-taken finish against Argentina; what a way to respond to an underwhelming group stage.

Bukayo Saka: 8

It feels like we barely saw Bukayo Saka at this World Cup, yet he still managed six goal involvements; three of his own - all against France - and three assists. If only he had been fully fit since the start...

Marcus Rashford: 6.5

Promised a lot when he found the net against Croatia, but a limited impact henceforth - partially thanks to no minutes against Mexico and Norway - until an assist the third-place playoff.

Ollie Watkins: 6

Given no real meaningful minutes until the win over France, in which he at least created one big chance but could not have a major say in the outcome.

Ivan Toney: 6

Put himself about on his first and only start in the bronze-medal match, but lacked the ruthlessness of the star strikers of the tournament.

Noni Madueke: 5

Always a tricky customer for full-backs to deal with, but it so often leads to nothing thanks to a perennial absence of end product.

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