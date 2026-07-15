England 1-2 Argentina player ratings: Messi's two assists seal dramatic World Cup semi-final comeback as defending champions reach final

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jul 2026 22:41 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 22:58

England's wait for a first World Cup final since 1966 will continue after Lionel Messi inspired a dramatic late turnaround to send Argentina into the 2026 World Cup final with Spain.

Anthony Gordon appeared to have fired the Three Lions to within touching distance of the final when he scored his first senior international goal midway through the first half at Atlanta Stadium, while Jordan Pickford produced a string of excellent saves to frustrate the reigning world champions.

However, Lionel Scaloni's changes transformed the contest in the closing stages, and Messi showed his class once again, first picking out Enzo Fernandez, who curled a superb effort in from 25 yards in the 85th minute, before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a pinpoint cross for Lautaro Martinez to head home the winner in stoppage time.

Argentina are looking to become the third nation to retain the World Cup with only Italy and Brazil managing that, while Thomas Tuchel's England are left wondering how a place in the final slipped through their grasp.

Here, Sports Mole rates the players from a gripping World Cup semi-final in Atlanta.

England player ratings vs Argentina

© Imago / Mark Pain

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford — 8/10

England's outstanding performer for much of the evening. Produced several superb saves to frustrate Argentina and looked on course for another World Cup clean sheet before Fernandez's unstoppable strike and Martinez's close-range header left him with little chance.

Defenders

Reece James — 6/10

Started well and dealt with Argentina's attacks down his flank, but appeared to struggle physically after the break before making way as England looked to protect their lead.

John Stones — 6/10

Recovered from a collision with Pickford to continue and marshalled the defence well for long periods. England's back line was eventually undone by two moments of outstanding quality rather than poor defending.

Marc Guehi — 6/10

Another composed display from the Crystal Palace defender, who read the game well and made several important interventions. Looked set to guide England into the final before Argentina's devastating late spell.

Djed Spence — 7/10

One of England's most consistent performers. Timed a superb tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone in the first half and defended with determination throughout.

Midfielders

Declan Rice — 6.5/10

Shielded the defence effectively and broke up play, but England lost control after his withdrawal as Argentina piled on the pressure.

Elliot Anderson — 6.5/10

Booked early for a tactical foul but worked tirelessly alongside Rice. Covered plenty of ground before fading late in the contest.

Forwards

Morgan Rogers — 6/10

Rewarded Tuchel's faith with another energetic display. Carried the ball well and stretched Argentina's defence, producing the assist for the goal.

Jude Bellingham — 6.5/10

Continually looked to drive England forward and carried the creative burden in midfield. Drew a cynical booking from Cristian Romero but could not produce the decisive moment his side needed.

Anthony Gordon — 8/10

England's brightest attacking player and looked destined to become the hero. Took his goal brilliantly to open the scoring and constantly threatened Argentina's defence with his pace and direct running. His substitution proved a turning point as England lost an important outlet.

Harry Kane — 5.5/10

Worked hard up front and linked play effectively when opportunities arose, but was unable to influence the game as he usually does.

Substitutes

Ezri Konsa — 5.5/10

Introduced to strengthen the defence after Gordon's departure, but England struggled to relieve the pressure once he came on.

Nico O'Reilly — 5.5/10

Replaced Rice in midfield but could not stem Argentina's growing momentum during the closing stages.

Dan Burn — N/A

Iva Toney — N/A

Marcus Rashford — N/A

Argentina player ratings vs England

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez — 6.5/10

Did not have the workload of Pickford but remained composed whenever called upon and handled England's aerial threat confidently.

Defenders

Nahuel Molina — 6/10

A disciplined performance at right-back, rarely allowing Gordon or Rogers too much space before England's opener.

Cristian Romero — 5.5/10

Endured an uncomfortable evening against England's movement and collected a booking for hauling down Bellingham. Improved after the interval but never looked entirely convincing.

Lisandro Martinez — 5.5/10

Also booked during a difficult first half and had to tread carefully thereafter. Benefited from Argentina's improved display after the break.

Nicolas Tagliafico — 6/10

Defended solidly down the left and remained patient despite England's counter-attacking threat.

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes — 6/10

Helped Argentina dominate possession but struggled to create meaningful openings until late in the contest.

Alexis Mac Allister — 6.5/10

Came agonisingly close to equalising when his header struck the post after Rodrigo De Paul's delivery. Continued to keep England under pressure throughout the second half.

Enzo Fernandez — 8.5/10

Changed the game. His magnificent curling strike from outside the penalty area hauled Argentina level and shifted all of the momentum in the closing minutes.

Giuliano Simeone — 5.5/10

Found it difficult to influence proceedings and was replaced as Scaloni searched for greater attacking impetus.

Forwards

Lionel Messi — 9/10

A quiet evening by his extraordinary standards suddenly burst into life when it mattered most. Produced two moments of world-class quality in seven minutes, first threading the pass for Fernandez's equaliser before delivering the perfect cross for Martinez's winner.

9 & 2 - Lionel Messi completed nine dribbles and assisted two goals against England - the first player on record (from 1966) to do so in a single FIFA World Cup knockout game.



Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/wwrE1QnQC1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

Julian Alvarez — 6/10

Worked tirelessly to stretch England's defence but found clear-cut opportunities difficult to come by before being replaced.

Substitutes

Rodrigo De Paul — 7.5/10

Made an immediate difference after coming on, delivering the cross that led to Mac Allister's header against the post and helping Argentina seize control in the closing stages.

Lautaro Martinez — 8/10

The ultimate impact substitute. Rose highest to meet Messi's cross in stoppage time and headed Argentina into a second consecutive World Cup final with his first meaningful touch of the game.

Gonzalo Montiel — 5.5/10

Nicolas Gonzalez — 6/10

Nicolas Otamendi — 6/10