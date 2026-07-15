World Cup
England
Jul 15, 2026 8.00pm
1
2
HT : 0 0
FT Atlanta Stadium
Argentina
  • Elliot Anderson 37' yellowcard
  • Anthony Gordon 55' goal
  • yellowcard Lisandro Martínez 42'
  • yellowcard Cristian Romero  51'
  • goal Enzo Fernández 85'
  • goal Lautaro Martínez 90'+2'
  • yellowcard Rodrigo De Paul 90'+4'

England 1-2 Argentina: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Three Lions devastatingly fall at semi-final hurdle

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Utter agony: Late show from Argentina ends England's World Cup hopes
© Imago / APL

Argentina came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon sent England ahead early in the second period, but Argentina levelled through Enzo Fernandez five minutes from time, before Lautaro Martinez came up with a stoppage-time winners for the world champions.

Argentina will now take on European champions Spain for the trophy on Sunday, while England will aim to finish third when they tackle France on Saturday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The wait goes on for England. It just wasn't to be.

Gordon's effort early in the second period left England fans dreaming, but the pressure from Argentina was just too much to resist, and the changes from Thomas Tuchel will come under the microscope following the late turnaround.

England sank deeper and deeper, with Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly being introduced, and there was just no out-ball for the Three Lions.

In contrast, Argentina's changes made them better, with the pressure increasing, and Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the post during an onslaught from the world champions.

This was supposed to be England's year, but the wait and the hurt goes on.

Gareth Southgate faced huge criticism for his handling of matches in the latter stages of tournaments, and Tuchel got it wrong here. It is a heavy price to pay.

ENGLAND VS. ARGENTINA HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Argentina (55th min, England 1-0 Argentina)

Breakthrough! 

England take the lead in the 58th minute of the contest, as Gordon converts a Morgan Rogers cross into the back of the net; the Three Lions have the lead with little over 30 minutes to play.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. England (85th min, England 1-1 Argentina)

Argentina level the scores in the final stages of the match, and it is a wonderful strike from Fernandez, who finds the back of the net from distance.

Fernandez has come close a few times, and this one was a sensational strike.

Lautaro Martinez goal vs. England (92nd min, England 1-2 Argentina)

Oh my goodness me. Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina have turned this game around in the latter stages to lead, with the Inter Milan striker heading a cross from Messi into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LIONEL MESSI

Him again.

Djed Spence had been incredible for England and would have secured this award had the Three Lions won 1-0, but Messi was sensational for Argentina in the final 30 minutes.

Messi set up both of Argentina's goals, and he was the player conducting the world champions.

What a footballer. Little else can be said.

ENGLAND VS. ARGENTINA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 36%-64% Argentina

Shots: England 5-15 Argentina

Shots on target: England 2-5 Argentina

Corners: England 1-6 Argentina

Fouls: England 11-15 Argentina

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Argentina march on to the final of the 2026 World Cup, with the South Americans set to take on Spain for the trophy on Sunday.

As for England, the Three Lions will now face France in a third-placed playoff on Saturday, and Tuchel's team will be looking to end the tournament on a positive note.

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