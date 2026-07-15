England 1-2 Argentina: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Three Lions devastatingly fall at semi-final hurdle

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 22:20

Argentina came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Anthony Gordon sent England ahead early in the second period, but Argentina levelled through Enzo Fernandez five minutes from time, before Lautaro Martinez came up with a stoppage-time winners for the world champions.

Argentina will now take on European champions Spain for the trophy on Sunday, while England will aim to finish third when they tackle France on Saturday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The wait goes on for England. It just wasn't to be.

Gordon's effort early in the second period left England fans dreaming, but the pressure from Argentina was just too much to resist, and the changes from Thomas Tuchel will come under the microscope following the late turnaround.

England sank deeper and deeper, with Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly being introduced, and there was just no out-ball for the Three Lions.

In contrast, Argentina's changes made them better, with the pressure increasing, and Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the post during an onslaught from the world champions.

This was supposed to be England's year, but the wait and the hurt goes on.

Gareth Southgate faced huge criticism for his handling of matches in the latter stages of tournaments, and Tuchel got it wrong here. It is a heavy price to pay.

ENGLAND VS. ARGENTINA HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Argentina (55th min, England 1-0 Argentina)

ENGLAND HAVE THE OPENER! ?



Anthony Gordon puts the Three Lions ahead in the World Cup semi-final! pic.twitter.com/5fBlRcf1oI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Breakthrough!

England take the lead in the 58th minute of the contest, as Gordon converts a Morgan Rogers cross into the back of the net; the Three Lions have the lead with little over 30 minutes to play.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. England (85th min, England 1-1 Argentina)

"Enzo Fernandez has simply been setting his sights!" ?



A rocket of a strike from the midfielder draws Argentina level. pic.twitter.com/f5kUPkaP0a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Argentina level the scores in the final stages of the match, and it is a wonderful strike from Fernandez, who finds the back of the net from distance.

Fernandez has come close a few times, and this one was a sensational strike.

Lautaro Martinez goal vs. England (92nd min, England 1-2 Argentina)

Argentina are ahead! ?



A relentless spell of pressure sees Alexis Mac Allister hit the post before ANOTHER Lionel Messi assist sets up Lautaro Martinez to make it 2-1. pic.twitter.com/kVoNouFgKZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 15, 2026

Oh my goodness me. Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina have turned this game around in the latter stages to lead, with the Inter Milan striker heading a cross from Messi into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LIONEL MESSI

10 - Including two today, Lionel Messi now has 12 assists in FIFA World Cup matches, 10 of which have come in knockout rounds. No other player on record (from 1966) has more than eight in total at the finals.



Difference. pic.twitter.com/QLgizF2pfN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

Him again.

Djed Spence had been incredible for England and would have secured this award had the Three Lions won 1-0, but Messi was sensational for Argentina in the final 30 minutes.

Messi set up both of Argentina's goals, and he was the player conducting the world champions.

What a footballer. Little else can be said.

ENGLAND VS. ARGENTINA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 36%-64% Argentina

Shots: England 5-15 Argentina

Shots on target: England 2-5 Argentina

Corners: England 1-6 Argentina

Fouls: England 11-15 Argentina

BEST STATS

121 - Tonight, Harry Kane becomes England's record outfield appearance maker, with his 121st cap taking him ahead of Wayne Rooney (120). Only goalkeeper Peter Shilton (125) has played more times for the Three Lions.



Leader. pic.twitter.com/cfhNYe2l1s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

30 - England v Argentina is the first FIFA World Cup match on record (since 1966) not to see a single shot in the first 30 minutes. Indeed, the previous record for longest wait for a shot was England's last game against Norway (29th min).



Cagey. pic.twitter.com/06nQhWQrEq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

1 - The 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be the first ever FIFA World Cup final between the reigning UEFA European champions, and the reigning CONMEBOL Copa America champions.



Showdown. pic.twitter.com/o6RlwQbxm2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

3 - Having won their first FIFA World Cup semi-final in 1966, England have now lost each of their last three matches at this stage (1990, 2018, 2026).



Heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/b2wXHRpj0F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

5 - Argentina have scored five goals from outside the box at the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Lionel Messi x2, Giovani Lo Celso, Julián Alvarez, Enzo Fernández) - the joint-most on record (from 1966) by any side in a single edition.



Scope. pic.twitter.com/ntiICArCof — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Argentina march on to the final of the 2026 World Cup, with the South Americans set to take on Spain for the trophy on Sunday.

As for England, the Three Lions will now face France in a third-placed playoff on Saturday, and Tuchel's team will be looking to end the tournament on a positive note.