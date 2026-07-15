Preview: Nashville SC vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jul 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 18:41

Nashville SC return to GEODIS Park on Saturday for their first game since the FIFA World Cup break, welcoming a struggling Atlanta United side in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The Coyotes sit top of both the Eastern Conference and the overall Supporters' Shield standings with 33 points from 14 games, marking the best start to a season in club history, and head into the weekend unbeaten in eight matches (6W, 2D).

Match preview

Nashville's last outing before the break was a 2-1 victory over New York City FC, with both goals coming from centre-backs Maxwell Woledzi and Jeisson Palacios.

The Boys in Gold are now two points ahead of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami despite having played one game fewer, meaning victory on Friday would open up a five-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Head coach B.J. Callaghan, who signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season after guiding the club to last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup triumph, has developed Nashville into one of the most complete teams in MLS.

The Coyotes have scored the third-most goals in the Eastern Conference (31) while conceding a league-best 11, suffering just one defeat in their opening 14 matches.

Callaghan's side also remain unbeaten at GEODIS Park this season, winning six of their seven home league matches and drawing the other, scoring an Eastern Conference-high 23 home goals while collecting 19 points, the second-highest home tally in the conference behind New England Revolution, who have played one game more.

Their next challenge comes against an Atlanta United side they defeated 2-0 away from home in April, though they lost 1-0 when both teams last met at GEODIS Park, in what is Nashville's only defeat in the last five meetings between the sides, with the Coyotes recording two wins and two draws during that run.

© Imago

Atlanta United, meanwhile, sit 14th in the Eastern Conference and entered the World Cup break following a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew, leaving them without a victory in their last three league matches (1D, 2L).

The Five Stripes begin the second half of the campaign under Gerardo Martino, who returned for his second spell in an attempt to revive the club that he led to MLS Cup glory in 2018, although performances have yet to show consistent improvement.

Away from home, Atlanta have struggled throughout the campaign, winning just one of their six league matches on the road, while losing four and drawing one, conceding nine goals during that run.

However, after ending a six-match winless streak at GEODIS Park with victory on their last visit, the Five Stripes will travel with some hope of getting a result, particularly as three of those previous six visits ended in draws.

Nashville SC Major League Soccer form:

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D

D

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W

Nashville SC form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

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W

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

L

W

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L

D

L

Atlanta United form (all competitions):

W

W

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D

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L

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Nashville have no significant fresh injury concerns heading into Friday's encounter and are expected to have their strongest available squad.

Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS MVP, has registered six goals and four assists this season, while Sam Surridge has struck nine times in just eight league appearances to establish himself among the early frontrunners for the Golden Boot, and both will be eager to continue their impressive form.

Cristian Espinoza has also made an immediate impact following his arrival, contributing six assists and creating 10 big chances, while goalkeeper Brian Schwake has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, marshalling the league's best defence.

Atlanta have attempted to address their defensive issues by signing Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso and Chile international Paulo Diaz as they look to end a run of nine consecutive league matches without a clean sheet.

Alexey Miranchuk has been their leading attacking contributor with five goals and two assists, while Miguel Almiron returns after helping Paraguay reach the World Cup round of 16 and will hope to rediscover his club form.



Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Baker-Whiting, Woledzi, Palacios, Lovitz; Corcoran, Acosta; Espinoza, Madrigal, Qasem; Mukhtar

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Jacob, Mihaj, Alonso, Baez; Muyumba; Galarza, Sanchez, Fortune, Almiron; Miranchuk

We say: Nashville SC 2-0 Atlanta United

Nashville have been outstanding at GEODIS Park this season and possess the league's strongest defensive record, while Atlanta continue to struggle for consistency, particularly away from home.

The visitors certainly have enough attacking quality to make life difficult through Miranchuk and Almiron, but Nashville's excellent home form, superior balance at both ends of the pitch and strong recent record in this fixture should see them collect another important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.