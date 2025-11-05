[monks data]
Inter Miami
Major League Soccer
Nov 8, 2025 at 9pm UK
 
Nashville

Inter MiamiInter Miami
vs.
NashvilleNashville SC

Inter Miami news: Luis Suarez handed ban for crucial MLS playoff game against Nashville

By
Inter Miami dealt MLS playoff blow as Suarez receives ban for violent conduct
© Icon Sportswire / Imago
Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez will miss Saturday's crucial MLS playoff clash after receiving a one-match ban for violent conduct.

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez will miss Saturday’s pivotal MLS playoff clash against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium.

The Herons are preparing for a make-or-break game three against BJ Callaghan's side in the first round of the playoffs.

Lionel Messi provided two goals and an assist to fire Inter Miami to a 3-1 home victory in match one on October 25. 

The Argentine found the net again in last Saturday's second game against Nashville, but his 90th-minute effort proved too little too late to spark a late fightback in the 2-1 defeat.

Inter Miami must now beat Nashville in the final game to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, while a defeat will end their hopes of lifting their first MLS Cup.

Inter Miami's Luis Suarez reacts on August 16, 2025

Why has Luis Suarez been banned?

If the game is all square at full time, the winner of the tie will be decided by penalties - a scenario the Herons will hope to avoid in Saturday's home fixture. 

Unfortunately for the hosts, they have been dealt a considerable blow in the lead-up to the contest, with Javier Mascherano unable to call upon veteran striker Suarez.

The Uruguayan has received a one-match ban for an off-the-ball incident in the second game of the series at Geodis Park in Nashville.

Suarez kicked out at Nashville defender Andy Najar in the second half, but avoided a foul and a card during the match. 

However, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has stepped in and handed out a punishment for Suarez's actions, issuing a one-match ban and a fine for violent conduct.

Inter Miami appealed the suspension, but the decision was upheld, ensuring they will have to cope without the 38-year-old striker on Saturday. 


How will Inter Miami line up in Suarez's absence?

Suarez has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 30 appearances across the MLS regular season and playoffs.

However, his attacking talents will be of no use on Saturday, with his suspension set to cause Mascherano a few headaches ahead of game three.

The Inter Miami boss could decide to move Tadeo Allende from his usual wide position and play him alongside Messi in the front two. 

That would then open up a spot for the likes of Mateo Silvetti or Telasco Segovia to operate off the right flank. 

There will be pressure on Mascherano to get his selection right, because a first-round elimination seems unthinkable for a team that features the likes of Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Incidentally, Alba and Busquets will both retire at the end of the season, meaning Saturday's fixture could be their last professional game in football. 

 

 

ID:585178:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5084:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Andy Najar

Click here for more stories about Inter Miami

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Andy Najar BJ Callaghan Javier Mascherano Jordi Alba Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Mateo Silvetti Sergio Busquets Tadeo Allende Telasco Segovia Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!