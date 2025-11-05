Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez will miss Saturday's crucial MLS playoff clash after receiving a one-match ban for violent conduct.

The Herons are preparing for a make-or-break game three against BJ Callaghan's side in the first round of the playoffs.

Lionel Messi provided two goals and an assist to fire Inter Miami to a 3-1 home victory in match one on October 25.

The Argentine found the net again in last Saturday's second game against Nashville, but his 90th-minute effort proved too little too late to spark a late fightback in the 2-1 defeat.

Inter Miami must now beat Nashville in the final game to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, while a defeat will end their hopes of lifting their first MLS Cup.

Why has Luis Suarez been banned?

If the game is all square at full time, the winner of the tie will be decided by penalties - a scenario the Herons will hope to avoid in Saturday's home fixture.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they have been dealt a considerable blow in the lead-up to the contest, with Javier Mascherano unable to call upon veteran striker Suarez.

The Uruguayan has received a one-match ban for an off-the-ball incident in the second game of the series at Geodis Park in Nashville.

Suarez kicked out at Nashville defender Andy Najar in the second half, but avoided a foul and a card during the match.

However, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has stepped in and handed out a punishment for Suarez's actions, issuing a one-match ban and a fine for violent conduct.

Inter Miami appealed the suspension, but the decision was upheld, ensuring they will have to cope without the 38-year-old striker on Saturday.



Can confirm @tombogert's report. Luis Suárez will miss Game 3 of Inter Miami's playoff series against Nashville SC for this off-the-ball kick on Andy Nájar. No foul was called in the game, MLS DisCo has deemed it rises to the level of violent conduct.pic.twitter.com/epaNBaMjtz

— Ben Wright (@benwright) November 5, 2025

How will Inter Miami line up in Suarez's absence?

Suarez has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 30 appearances across the MLS regular season and playoffs.

However, his attacking talents will be of no use on Saturday, with his suspension set to cause Mascherano a few headaches ahead of game three.

The Inter Miami boss could decide to move Tadeo Allende from his usual wide position and play him alongside Messi in the front two.

That would then open up a spot for the likes of Mateo Silvetti or Telasco Segovia to operate off the right flank.

There will be pressure on Mascherano to get his selection right, because a first-round elimination seems unthinkable for a team that features the likes of Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Incidentally, Alba and Busquets will both retire at the end of the season, meaning Saturday's fixture could be their last professional game in football.



