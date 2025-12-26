Wolves transfer news: Runner-up to Lionel Messi in MLS 'considered' for January approach

By Darren Plant | 26 Dec 2025 15:02

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge as a potential winter transfer target.

The Premier League's bottom club are currently preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday at a time when they sit 16 points adrift of safety in the top-flight table.

While incomings and outcomings will transpire in January, Rob Edwards and club officials are left to consider players who could also be useful in a Championship promotion bid next season.

As such, Wolves have much to ponder on several levels with as many as six positions potentially being strengthened during the winter transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves are taking a look at a player with English football experience and who starred in MLS in 2025.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Wolves interested in runner-up to Messi

The report suggests that Wolves are interested in negotiating a deal for Surridge, who finished runner-up to Lionel Messi in the MLS scoring charts last season.

Surridge, who has one year left on his contract at Nashville, contributed an incredible 31 goals from 40 appearances in all competitions.

In total, 51 strikes have come from 87 outings for Nashville, subsequently enhancing his reputation after failing to settle at a number of clubs in England.

He has contributed 17 goals from 86 Championship games, but netted just the once in 26 Premier League fixtures.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Stoke City, Swansea City, Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town are his former clubs.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ideal signing for Wolves, but what about Surridge?

With Nashville paying in the region of £5m for Surridge in 2023, they will inevitably want to make a substantial profit regardless of the player's contract situation.

As Surridge would improve their homegrown quota, Wolves may be prepared to meet their valuation at a time when offers may arrive for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

From Surridge's perspective, he has decision to make over his future. While there will inevitably be interest from a wide array of clubs, it is questionable how many Premier League teams will move for him.

If Surridge wants to return to England and is viewed as first choice for a club of Wolves size, that may prove to be his best offer in the short term.